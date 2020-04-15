Maharashtra minister tweets negative Covid-19 test report, slams rumours

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:12 IST

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has posted the laboratory report of his negative test result to quell what he said were rumours that he had contracted the coronavirus disease.

The state housing minister had gone into home quarantine on Monday after he had come in contact with a senior police officer, who tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago.

Awhad has tested negative in the first report.

“I m fit and fine Working on streets But some channels using me for #TRP

Interesting to know that they think people watch this also (sic),” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.

“Plz c the report Undoubtebly i was over exposed for over a month God is kind who are kind to others (sic),” he added.

Awhad had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday for questioning the test results of his Covid-19 test.

Somaiya had urged state health minister Rajesh Tope to clarify about Awhad’s status and that of 14 of his contacts, saying there were contradictory reports in the media on whether they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, he sought his arrest.

“How can he gossip spread rumours and create panic This is heinous crime He should b booked and arrested This tweet should b taken as a complain against @KiritSomaiya (sic),” the minister tweeted.

Awhad represents Mumbra-Kalwa, which is under a complete lockdown due to the increasing number of coronavirus disease cases.

“As a precautionary measure and protocol, I have home quarantined myself. Only if all my reports are negative will I be able to step out and help others,” Awhad had said in an audio message posted on social media.

He said that he got tests done for 80 people, including his employees and party workers. Eleven of them tested positive. He said that unlike some news reports, his cook has not tested positive.

A statement released by Awhad said, “It is important that the testing should increase. The poor cannot afford the cost of testing in private labs so people who can afford should pay for them. I would also like to clarify that my cook has not tested positive.”

Awhad said that eight of those tested are asymptomatic.

“I had been meeting people of my constituency and distributing food. I will be back in my constituency in a few days. Eight of my staffers are asymptomatic. The state has to take decision if asymptomatic persons can be listed as positive cases,” he added.