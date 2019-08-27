Manimahesh yatra back on track

india

The 14-day Manimahesh pilgrimage, which was suspended after a portion of the bridge on Bhrangal Nala near Bharmour-Hadsar Road in Chamba was washed away, resumed on Tuesday.

The collapsed portion was restored and the bridge was opened to pedestrians on Monday evening, said Bharmour additional district magistrate (ADM) Prithi Pal Singh. Light vehicles were allowed to ply on the bridge on Tuesday.

Pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake commenced on August 24 (Janmashtami) but was suspended after the flooding on August 25. The pilgrimage will end on September 6.

Heli-texi service a non-starter

Heli-texi service to the Manimahesh Lake was a non-starter as it was denied permission by the administration. The tender to operate helicopter services to the lake was awarded to two private aviation companies UT Air and Trans Bharat Civil Aviation. “Services are yet to be started as permission from the Union ministry of civil aviation is awaited,” Singh said.

Each year lakhs of pilgrims trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at an altitude of 3,500-feet above see level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, which is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. The uphill journey starts from Hadsar, a small hamlet located at a height of 2,300m about 12km from Bharmour. Around 700 traffic and police personnel have been deployed to ensure the yatra is conducted smoothly.

