MCG issues notices to seven illegal RMC plants in Gurugram, warns of demolition

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued notices to seven ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants allegedly operating without valid licenses, on Monday, giving their operators two days to submit valid documents and clarify their change of land use (CLU) status, officials said. The civic body has warned that the plants will be demolished if their responses are not found satisfactory. (Representative file photo)

The civic body has warned that the plants will be demolished if their responses are not found satisfactory.

The action follows a recent survey conducted by the MCG, which identified seven additional RMC plants allegedly operating without the requisite permissions, apart from the 31 plants earlier flagged by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

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Of the 31 plants on the earlier list, 11 have already been demolished by the civic body, while 17 operators voluntarily removed their units following administrative action. Three plants were found to have valid CLU permissions, while the case of one plant remains pending.

According to MCG officials, the seven newly identified plants are located in Daulatabad, Gadoli Kalan, Kherki Majra and Dhanwapur villages. These include two plants each in Daulatabad and Gadoli Kalan, two in Kherki Majra and one in Dhanwapur.

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Joint Commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh said the operators have been given two days to submit their documents.

“An action would be taken against the plants after the deadline if their explanations were not satisfactory,” he added.