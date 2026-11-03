MCG issues notices to seven illegal RMC plants in Gurugram, warns of demolition
According to MCG officials, the seven newly identified plants are located in Daulatabad, Gadoli Kalan, Kherki Majra and Dhanwapur villages
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued notices to seven ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants allegedly operating without valid licenses, on Monday, giving their operators two days to submit valid documents and clarify their change of land use (CLU) status, officials said.
The civic body has warned that the plants will be demolished if their responses are not found satisfactory.
The action follows a recent survey conducted by the MCG, which identified seven additional RMC plants allegedly operating without the requisite permissions, apart from the 31 plants earlier flagged by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).
Also Read: Delhi’s AQI crosses 300 for first time this season, more smog expected in coming days
Of the 31 plants on the earlier list, 11 have already been demolished by the civic body, while 17 operators voluntarily removed their units following administrative action. Three plants were found to have valid CLU permissions, while the case of one plant remains pending.
According to MCG officials, the seven newly identified plants are located in Daulatabad, Gadoli Kalan, Kherki Majra and Dhanwapur villages. These include two plants each in Daulatabad and Gadoli Kalan, two in Kherki Majra and one in Dhanwapur.
Also Read: MCG suspends engineer, issues notice over ‘monsoon lapses’ in Gurugram
Joint Commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh said the operators have been given two days to submit their documents.
“An action would be taken against the plants after the deadline if their explanations were not satisfactory,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More