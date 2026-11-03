Modi assures farmers in drought-hit Maharashtra of all possible assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured farmers in Maharashtra of all possible assistance amid drought in the state, saying the Union government stood firmly with them during the crisis. He appealed to people across the country to extend support to farmers during the festival season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

“The state government has provided advance assistance, and our government has also deposited the PM-Kisan funds. So, you do not worry. We are all with the farmers,” Modi said after virtually inaugurating Pune Metro’s Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Line 3. Modi said he was aware of the difficult situation farmers face in Maharashtra and urged them not to worry.

The state government has approved an advance payment of ₹5,000 to eligible farmers in drought-affected areas as part of immediate relief while crop-loss assessments and other formalities are completed.

Modi referred to the Union government’s financial support as part of efforts to help farmers tide over the crisis.

Eligible farmer families are provided an annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 in three instalments through direct benefit transfer under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Modi earlier inaugurated the 23.2-km elevated Metro Line 3 connecting the Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar. Passenger services on the corridor will begin at 6am on November 4.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹8,313 crore, the corridor is the first Metro project in the country to be implemented under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer framework through a public-private partnership model in accordance with the National Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

The line, also known as the Pink Line, has 23 stations and is expected to improve connectivity between the city’s IT hub and central Pune, easing the daily commute of thousands of employees and other passengers. In the initial phase, services will be available at 17 stations, with the remaining stations expected to be opened in phases.

A distinctive feature of the project is that it will be operated entirely by women train operators. Around 30% of its electricity requirements are also envisaged to be met through solar power.

Modi also laid the foundation for Pune Metro Phase II, comprising four proposed corridors — Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A — estimated to cost around ₹13,500 crore.

The expansion will extend Metro connectivity to important residential, commercial and employment centres, including Chandani Chowk, Vitthalwadi, Kharadi, Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Khadakwasla, Warje and Manik Baug.

The four corridors are expected to strengthen integration with the existing Metro network through interchange facilities, expanding the city’s public transport network and providing alternatives to private vehicles.