Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated three innovations to India during the ongoing Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 in New Delhi. Modi dedicates three innovations to country

Two of the three innovations are in the field of quantum computing by Bengaluru-based startups, while the third is a cancer therapy, which is an indigenously developed spin off by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

One of the innovations listed is QSIP (or Quantum Random Number Generator System in Package) developed by QNu Pvt Labs, which works to, among other objectives, strengthen critical cyber and digital infrastructure. Essentially, the technology provides quantum-certified randomness (random numbers from a quantum computer) that is used to encrypt and decrypt data, thereby offering the strongest defence against cyber threats and future quantum attacks.

Modi also dedicated 25-qubit QPU, India’s first quantum computing chip, developed by QpiAI, which is one of eight startups selected by the National Quantum Mission in 2023. In April, the start-up launched QpiAI-Indus, which is country’s first full-stack quantum computer integrating all layers of technology, with 25 superconducting qubits. With the ability to solve more complex calculations, the 25-qubit machine has the potential to maximise capabilities in sectors such as pharmaceutical industry, material science and manufacturing.

With over 500 patients treated with India’s first indigenous cancer CAR-T cell general therapy, NexCAR19, also dedicated to the country, was developed by ImmunoACT - a groundbreaking innovation by IIT Bombay spin-off. It received support from the BioNest initiative of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), through funding, mentorship and resources while the start-up was incubated at Society of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) a Technology Business incubator.

“NexCAR19, India’ s first living drug, has made gene therapies both affordable and accessible without compromising scientific rigour or patient safety,” read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

IIT-Bombay professor Dr Rahul Purwar, one of the founders of ImmunoACT, said NexCAR19 stands as a milestone in making cell and gene therapy accessible and affordable without compromising scientific rigour. “Building on this mission, ImmunoACT has also launched the HOPE Initiative, an integrated support ecosystem for patients and caregivers navigating advanced treatments,” he added.