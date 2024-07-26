Morning brief: PM Modi to launch 'world's highest' tunnel's construction in Ladakh; rain wreaks havoc in 4 states, more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the "first blast" for the Shinku La tunnel in Ladakh, providing all-weather connectivity from Manali to Leh. The 4.1 km-long tunnel, at 15,800 ft, will be the world's highest, surpassing China's Mila tunnel. This tunnel is crucial for military mobility and logistics, offering a third route to Ladakh amid ongoing India-China tensions. The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road, integral to this project, was completed in March 2024. The Border Roads Organisation has been enhancing India's strategic infrastructure, with significant funding increases to support defence capabilities along the border. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods across Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, disrupting daily life and prompting rescue efforts. In Pune, Maharashtra, four people died due to rain-related incidents, and schools were closed following a 'red alert' by the IMD. Gujarat witnessed severe waterlogging and infrastructure damage, with three more deaths reported. Himachal Pradesh faced flash floods and landslides, while Uttarakhand saw road closures due to heavy rainfall. Authorities, including the army and disaster response teams, are conducting rescue operations and evacuations, with a focus on minimising casualties. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before UP's Sultanpur court today over remarks on Amit Shah Dig deeper

Mumbai rain: Police issue advisory as ‘IMD declares red alert’ amid heavy showers. What about schools? Dig deeper

India News

New draft of broadcasting bill: News influencers may be classified as broadcasters Dig deeper

Congress worker ‘tied to tree, beaten’ to death in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, 5 arrested Dig deeper

Global Matters

Nikki Haley says she won't ‘apologise’ for past criticism of Donald Trump Dig deeper

Elon Musk’s trans daughter ‘disowns’ the tech mogul following the claim she's ‘dead’ to him Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Salman Khan hosted a birthday party for rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur at his Mumbai home, attended by celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Mika Singh, and Himesh Reshammiya. Mika shared party moments on Instagram, showing Salman affectionately hugging him and posing with Iulia. Himesh posted a video of Salman kissing him on the cheek. Sajid also shared photos, including one of Salman kissing him. Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a group photo featuring the Khan family. Iulia, often seen at Salman's family events, has worked with him professionally, including singing songs for his films. Dig deeper

Sports Going

In 2021, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, unexpectedly defeated gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin in their Tokyo Olympics debut. Despite this victory, they didn't advance past the group stage, leaving them and their coach in tears. Now, ranked world No. 3, they have become top contenders, winning major titles under coach Mathias Boe's guidance. They aim for India's first Olympic badminton gold. Parupalli Kashyap considers them strong title contenders, with key competition from Chinese and South Korean pairs. Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are seen as "dark horses" for the Paris Games. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Nita Ambani has been unanimously re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) representing India, during the 142nd IOC session in Paris. Known for her philanthropy and as the founder of Reliance Foundation, Ambani is also recognized for her impeccable style. At the event, she donned an elegant ivory saree with intricate multicoloured floral details and gold embroidery, paired with opulent jewelry. Nita Ambani, who also chairs Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, is a director at Reliance Industries and is part of the wealthy Ambani family. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)