Morning briefing: Caste factor in BJP, Congress lists; Iran president's warning to Israel, and more

The Congress party may have made Other Backward Class (OBC) census and representation of caste a big issue this election, but an analysis of its candidates (294 announced till Sunday) and a comparison with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 432 candidates announced till Friday shows that the latter may have just edged out the former in terms of proportion of OBCs fielded. Dig deeper The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls began last Friday (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, during his three-day visit to Pakistan, issued a warning to Israel on Tuesday saying an attack on Iranian territory would lead to a radical change in dynamics and it might not be certain if anything would be left of the “Zionist regime”. Dig deeper

ASI seeks 2-month extension to complete survey at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala. Dig deeper

S Jaishankar slams Western media over elections: ‘It criticises India’s democracy because…' Dig deeper

Here's how Donald Trump is about to pocket $1.2 billion amid mounting legal woes. Dig deeper

A look at what's in $95 billion foreign aid package passed by US Congress. Dig deeper

Marcus Stoinis smashed his maiden Indian Premier League century on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move by promoting Stoinis to number 3 spot in the tall 211-run chase after Quinton de Kock's early departure and the Aussie star didn't disappoint the management and went on to hit a counter-attacking century. Stoinis remained unbeaten on 124* and hit the winning shot for his side to complete a rare double over CSK. Dig deeper

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with the period-drama series Heeramandi. The filmmaker, apart from his larger-than-life sets and dramatic storytelling, is also known for his anger issues. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Suman defended Sanjay by giving examples of Raj Kapoor, K. Asif and Mehboob Khan. Dig deeper

Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multi-starrer Heeramandi along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheik, among others. The cast of the movie recently got together for a magazine photoshoot. A few pictures from the shoot show Aditi looking as regal as ever, dressed in two gorgeous lehengas fit for a newlywed bride to wear to a spring or summer wedding. Scroll through to see Aditi in the floral embroidered ethnic looks. Dig deeper

A video of an Indian-origin data scientist explaining how he takes “free” food from food banks for students in Canada got him fired from his job. Originally shared on Instagram, his video captured people's attention after an X user shared it on the microblogging platform while slamming the man. Following this, X users engaged in a debate, with many criticising him and some speaking in his support. Dig deeper

