Morning briefing: Delhi AQI ‘severe’ again; Jaishankar on what changed in India

The air quality in several places in Delhi once again turned 'severe' on Tuesday morning amid a political blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the late-night bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations on Sunday. Squandering the relief due to rain, Delhi recorded a spike in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded at 358 (very poor). Interestingly, the national capital had recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average AQI clocking at 218 at 4pm. Dig Deeper Central Pollution Control Board data from 2016 onwards shows that the AQI has increased the day-after-Diwali every year, with the exception of last year, when strong winds helped disperse firecracker emissions. (ANI)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday reflected on the profound changes in India over the past decade, attributing them to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a Diwali reception in London, the minister emphasized the pivotal role played by PM Modi in shaping the nation's trajectory. "I began by saying the world has changed, our relationship has changed, the UK has changed, and India has changed. So you may ask me what has changed in India. You know the answer. The answer is Modi," declared Jaishankar. The minister elaborated on the multitude of initiatives that have shaped India's progress over the past decade. He highlighted key campaigns such as Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao (Educate the Daughter, Save the Daughter), the construction of toilets for girls, the Jandhan Yojana for financial inclusion, the Awas Yojana for housing, and flagship projects like Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

PRS Oberoi, patriarch of Oberoi Hotels, passes away. Dig Deeper

After Trudeau's fresh attack, India, Bangladesh's statements on minorities in Canada. Dig Deeper

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Anxious wait for kin of trapped labourers. Dig Deeper

India News

Congress’s 3 state units urge top brass to not ally with AAP, TMC. Dig Deeper

Fair trial in a criminal case not limited to accused solely: Supreme Court. Dig Deeper

Gunfight erupts between commandos, Maoists in forest in Kerala. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Former Fox News reporter says he was fired after challenging Capitol Hill Coverage. Dig Deeper

Trudeau extends Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas greetings to Canada's Hindus and Sikhs. Dig Deeper

‘Heart of a champion,’ Dad of Las Vegas teen beaten to death by bullies pays heartbreaking tribute. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is two wins away from emulating legendary MS Dhoni, who masterminded India's second ICC World Cup title triumph at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011. Overlooked by the Indian think tank for the 2011 World Cup, Rohit has a shot at redemption as the talismanic leader of the Men In Blue can land India's first World Cup title since Dhoni and Co. triumphed in their backyard. Unbeaten in nine games, high-flying Team India will resume their rivalry with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup at Wankhede on Wednesday. India have only recorded two wins over the Black Caps in ten attempts across ICC tournaments. India have suffered defeats to New Zealand in its previous four knockout clashes. With Rohit at the helm, India ended its long-standing losing streak by hammering New Zealand in the round-robin phase of the ICC World Cup 2023. A Kohli masterclass paved the way for Rohit and Co. to break India's 20-year jinx against the Kiwis at ICC tournaments. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan and YRF have a big reason to celebrate. On its second day itself, Tiger 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. As per a Sacnilk report, the film ended the Monday with a haul of ₹57.52 crore. On Sunday, it had collected ₹44.5 crore. This takes its two day collection to ₹102 crore. The second day figures are even higher than second day collection of the year's biggest hit so far, Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan went on to make ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office. Internationally, Tiger 3 made ₹94 crore at the ticket windows on day 1. Worldwide day 2 figures are awaited. "#Tiger3 is the BIGGEST OPENER EVER in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: USD 5,000,530 [ ₹41.66 cr]..." film trade expert Taran Adarsh said on X. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Diwali in style. The newly-wed actor-politician duo have been making headlines ever since their wedding and their recent Diwali pictures are all over social media. Both Parineeti and Raghav look stunning as they pose in stunning ethnic ensembles. From holding hands in one picture to hugging each other with beaming faces, they are serving a couple of goals. Their adorable pictures are sure to brighten your mood. Since the festive season has started, our celebrities have been giving dazzling fashion inspiration and today we have Parineeti and Raghav keeping up with the trend. Dig Deeper

