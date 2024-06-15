Morning briefing: Edu Minister says no NEET retest; new twist in IIT Kharagpur student's death; and more

The Union government will not tolerate any malpractice or irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), stated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. However, he suggested that it is unlikely the entire entrance exam will be scrapped, as the integrity of the process should not be judged based on irregularities in a few sessions. Pradhan's remarks came just hours after student groups protested outside the education ministry, submitting a memorandum demanding a re-exam for all candidates, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the skewed results, and greater transparency from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Dig deeper. Students holding placards protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI)

More news on NEET UG 2024 NEET 2024: NTA releases ‘FAQs’ amid controversy over results

Faizan Ahmed, a student at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, was both stabbed and shot before his death, according to a second forensic report. This report indicates that Ahmed, who passed away in 2022, was murdered. The second autopsy was conducted following an order from the Calcutta High Court. The forensic analysis was performed by an expert, whose report, along with the second autopsy results, was submitted to the court in May this year. The expert is anticipated to file his final report before the high court during the hearing next week, as reported by The Indian Express. Dig deeper.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Hoping to secure their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, an out-of-form New Zealand team bowled out Uganda for 40 runs in 18.4 overs on Saturday in Tarouba. This achievement marked a historic moment as it became the second-lowest team total in T20 World Cup history. The record for the lowest team total is also held by Uganda (39 against West Indies in the 2024 T20 World Cup), shared with the Netherlands (39 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup). Additionally, the Netherlands hold the fourth position with a total of 44 against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup, followed by Oman with 47 against England in the 2024 T20 World Cup in fifth position. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Actor Pankit Thakker shared his harrowing experience of narrowly escaping a recent terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. He told the Times of India that he was planning to walk towards the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra but returned to his hotel after learning about the attack, unable to complete his pilgrimage. Describing the incident as horrifying, Pankit said it took him days to recover from the shock. He expressed deep sadness and outrage over the ongoing violence in Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the loss of innocent lives and the escalating tensions in the region. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

In an emotional statement, Kate Middleton provided the first health update since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Shared on X from the official account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, she stated she is "making good progress" and mentioned that her treatment will continue for a few more months. Her announcement elicited numerous responses, including one from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In a post on X, he said the royal's message is "especially meaningful to those who are fighting cancer and for their families." Dig deeper.