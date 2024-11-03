Morning briefing: Hospital worker performs ECG using YouTube, Royals' estates earn millions from charities and more

In a shocking incident of negligence, a lab attendant in Rajasthan's Jodhpur performed an ECG scan on a patient after a watching YouTube clip due to a lack of hospital staff. The incident has triggered an administrative inquiry against the state-run hospital. The family of the patient objected to the process saying conducting the scan without proper knowledge could kill him, to which the attendant said he had no other option as there was no staff. Dig Deeper The man openly admitted that he wasn't a lab technician and never performed an ECG before. (X)

King Charles and Prince William’s private estate are reportedly siphoning millions of pounds from vital cash-strapped charities and public services like the NHS, state schools, and prisons, a recent report suggested. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Congress fires UP leader after video shows him flashing a woman. Dig Deeper

Elon Musk goes all out to defame ‘Diddy party celebs’ Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, and Cardi B for supporting Harris. Dig Deeper

India News

Delhi pollution 65 times above WHO acceptable limit just days after Diwali. Dig Deeper

Pawan Kalyan starts Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party. Dig Deeper

Trending

Identical twins not only share physical features but often showcase similar mannerisms and personality traits. They have the unique ability to blur the lines of identity, which allows them to engage in playful pranks involving switching places with each other to confuse their family, friends, or sometimes even strangers. Such a moment was recently captured on camera when two twins decided to switch their passports to see if they could go through a manual checkpoint at an airport. Dig Deeper

Business News

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning about recent scams targeting users for financial fraud. In a social media post, PIB cautioned users against fake messages claiming to offer SBI rewards. The bureau shared, "Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards?" Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Michelle Obama warned people of the potential dangers that will ensue if Donald Trump returns to the White House for a second term. On Saturday, the former First Lady hit the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris where she described the former president as a “con man”. She also alerted that he poses a real danger to the country during the rally in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Dig Deeper

Entertainment News

Siblings seem to be having a moment on screen this month. The timing is apt as the nation celebrates Bhai Dooj today, the second day after Diwali, which signifies the bond between sisters and brothers. In case you're looking for a movie to watch in theatres with your siblings, there are a couple of options playing right now. The obvious choice is Vasan Bala's escape thriller Jigra, revolving around a sister's (Alia Bhatt) quest to rescue her younger brother (Vedang Raina) from an impending death sentence. But there's another new release that may have missed the sibling radar because it's been quite strategically concealed. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health News

Shah Rukh Khan and his love affair with luxurious watches is not unknown. As the actor attended the Locarno Film Festival a few weeks ago, he wore another statement watch from his swoon-worthy collection - an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch. The watch is worth crores and could get you a 2 BHK in Mumbai. Scroll down to know its price. Dig Deeper

Sports Going

India A wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan could be facing disciplinary action following a tense exchange with umpire Shawn Craig over an alleged ball-tampering incident during the fourth day of the match against Australia A in Mackay. The controversy erupted at the start of play on Sunday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena when Craig insisted on changing the match ball due to visible scratch marks, which the umpire attributed to the Indian team’s actions. Dig Deeper