Morning briefing: INDIA bloc's seat-sharing meet today; fresh strikes on Houthis by US, UK; all the latest news

The leaders of the opposition bloc are set to engage in virtual discussions today to address crucial matters such as seat-sharing and involvement in the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheads this outreach initiative. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary overseeing communications, announced that the meeting is scheduled for 11.30 am and will take place over the Zoom platform. The discussions are expected to play a pivotal role in strategizing and coordinating the opposition's approach in the context of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and broader political dynamics in India. Dig deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader TR Baalu, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi,(PTI)

More on INDIA bloc:

Akhilesh names 5 negotiators for seat-sharing talks

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Not Congress panel, TMC says it is open to talks with top brass. ‘Committed to INDIA bloc’

The Yemeni capital, Sanaa, is reportedly under attack by the United States and Britain, according to the Houthi movement's TV channel Al-Masirah. The airstrikes follow US President Joe Biden's recent commitment to escalate military actions against Yemen's Houthi rebels if they persist in attacking shipping in the Red Sea. Despite numerous prior American and British airstrikes targeting facilities of the Iran-backed Houthi group, the attacks on Sanaa indicate an intensification of efforts to curb Houthi activities. The situation underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region and the complexities surrounding the Yemeni conflict. Dig deeper

More on Houthi rebels:

‘Prepare to pay a heavy price’: Houthi's strong words to US, UK after airstrikes

Amid Red Sea attack fears, ships use 'all Chinese crew' tactic to avoid Houthi rebels

The Latest News

Why are Gen Z teens doing the 'nose cover' pose in family photos? Privacy or pose? Dig deeper

Watching child porn not an offence under Pocso and IT Act: Madras HC Dig deeper

India News

Tesla makes big plans for India: May set up factory, make new car for developing nations Dig deeper

‘Palghar-kind lynching’: BJP targets Mamata govt over ‘assault’ on sadhus in Bengal's Purulia Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump has to pay nearly $400K to The New York Times and its three reporters, says judge Dig deeper

Mauritian government approves special leave during Ram Temple launch on January 22 Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Dhruv Jurel, just shy of his 23rd birthday, received a significant surprise as he earned his first call-up to the Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee, led by former pacer Ajit Agarkar, included him in the 16-man squad for the initial two Tests against England, commencing on January 25. Despite Jurel's recent noteworthy performances, including a half-century for India A against South Africa A and a 63-run contribution in Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy opener, the call-up for a home Test series was unexpected. This opportunity marks a pivotal moment in Jurel's burgeoning cricket career. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In an unusual sighting, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was photographed holding hands with a foreigner in Mumbai. The image, shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account, captured Kangana in a printed blue dress, beige slippers, and dark sunglasses, smiling as she left a salon. Her companion, dressed in a black shirt, matching T-shirt, pants, and shoes, also appeared cheerful as they walked together. The rare appearance sparked curiosity and discussions among fans about Kangana's personal life, as she is known for keeping a relatively private profile. The image quickly garnered attention on social media platforms, prompting speculation and interest among followers. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon