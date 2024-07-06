Morning briefing: Labour Party's stance on Kashmir; heavy rain likely in Karnataka's coastal regions today, and more

The landslide majority for Britain's Labour Party under the leadership of Keir Starmer has paved the way for a fresh chapter in the country’s relations with India, which have been rocky in the past due to the Kashmir issue. In the past, the Labour Party has taken up matters such as alleged human rights violations and the Kashmir issue with India more vigorously than other British political parties. In 2019, under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party had passed an emergency motion on the situation in Kashmir at its annual conference in September 2019. Dig Deeper Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, and his wife Victoria thank supporters after he addressed the nation following his general election victory, in Downing Street in London on Friday. (AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal regions including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, for Saturday and Sunday. Amid heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada district, a total of 264 people have been relocated to relief centres, officials familiar with the matter said. The officials said that the residents of various villages in Honnavar, Kumta, and Ankola taluks have been moved to safer locations and provided shelter in nearby care centres. Currently, seven centres are operational, with four in Honnavar, two in Kumta, and one in Ankola taluks, with the possibility of more centres opening as needed, as directed by the concerned tahsildars. Dig Deeper

Latest News

BSP Tamil Nadu chief hacked to death: Mayawati reacts. Who was K Armstrong?

Hathras stampede: Main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar, Bhole Baba's aide, arrested

India News

Kerala-born nurse Sojan Joseph wins UK Parliament seat

Centre lays down new eligibility norms for top positions at TRAI

Global Matters

Joe Biden says he is absolutely fit to ‘beat Donald Trump’, brushes off any ousting notions

Meghan Markle again finds herself in another legal mud

Sports Goings

Shubman Gill will not look to match the achievements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as he begins a new chapter of his as India's captain for the Zimbabwe series. Gill, who missed out on a T20 World Cup berth and was only there in the USA as a travelling reserve, will make his captaincy debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. But with recently-crowned World Champions Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now retired, Gill wishes to cement his place in the T20 XI. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Singer Justin Bieber performed several of his hit songs as he attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the event emerged on social media platforms. Justin flew back to the USA after his performance early on Saturday morning. Dig Deeper

Trending

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on July 12. Celebrations before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding kicked off at Antilia with mameru ceremony. Today, they are celebrating the sangeet ceremony, and a video from the occasion has surfaced on social media. This video shows the Ambani family dancing to the tunes of a famous Bollywood track. Dressed in dazzling designer dresses, they are seen grooving to the song Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Ambani family hosted a grand sangeet for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations were attended by friends, family, and many celebrities from the entertainment industry. The bride and groom-to-be chose ethnic ensembles designed by master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The intricate details that went into creating the look will blow your mind. Read details inside. Dig Deeper