Morning briefing: Modi's ‘dishonest’ dig at Congress; Why CBI arrested ex-RG Kar principal again, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress party, calling it the country's “most dishonest party” led by a “corrupt dynasty.” According to Modi, Congress made false promises to come to power, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh. He also attacked the grand old party over farmers' issues and termed it as an “anti-Dalit” and “anti-farmer” party. Modi made the comments while he was addressing the first rally in Haryana for the October 5 assembly elections. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested ex-RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. Ghosh is already under judicial custody of the agency over corruption allegations during his tenure at the hospital. In addition to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating allegations of money laundering against him and shared details of raids conducted so far in the case. The CBI slapped multiple charges against Ghosh. Dig deeper

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 2: The murder mystery saw a spike in its numbers on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹3 crore so far. The film hit the theatres on Friday. The film earned on ₹1.15 crore [Hindi: 70 lakh; Hinglish: 45 lakh on day one. On day two, the film earned ₹1.90 crore nett in India in all languages as per early estimates. So far, it has collected ₹3.05 crore. The Buckingham Murders had an overall 15.70% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Dig deeper

Team India will return to action after more than a month's break on September 19 when the side faces Bangladesh in the first of two Tests in Chennai. The squad members – barring Sarfaraz Khan, who is currently playing in the second round of the Duleep Trophy – assembled on Friday to kickstart preparations for a return to red-ball cricket. India last played a Test match in March earlier this year. Known for his fearless approach, Gautam Gambhir began his head coach stint with Team India during the tour of Sri Lanka, and according to former India player Ajay Jadeja, is likely to push the team to take control from the outset when it faces Bangladesh. Dig deeper

