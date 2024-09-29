Morning briefing: PDP chief cancels poll rally after Nasrallah's death; Cops bust WhatsApp drug trade in Shimla, & more

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, cancelled her election campaign on Sunday in solidarity with the people of Lebanon after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. In a post on X, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir stated, “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance.” Dig deeper Tangmarg: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses during an election rally ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Lalpora village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_27_2024_000329A)(PTI)

The Shimla police on September 20 arrested a person named Shahi Mahatma (Shashi Negi), an apple trader, for running a sophisticated WhatsApp ‘Chitta’ (heroin) cartel in the hills. The police said that that the delivery person and the final receiver never met each other throughout the trade. In fact, people involved in the network acted like totally unrelated individuals, and Negi ensured that the dots could not be connected to dodge the authorities. Dig deeper

India news

‘Case of extortion’: Complainant attacks Nirmala Sitharaman over electoral bonds

Kolkata: 150-year-old tram service to be discontinued

Sweet shops, car showroom receive extortion calls; Delhi police launch probe

Delhi Police constable killed in road rage incident; accused absconding

Global matters

Israel's fresh strikes on Lebanon leave 33 dead and 195 injured

'10 killed in Russian strikes on hospital in Ukraine's Sumy': Volodymyr Zelensky

Trump rips Google for displaying only ‘good stories’ about Harris, threatens to ‘prosecute’ search engine giant

Business

Riskiest real estate bonds are beating Nvidia’s returns

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power to raise funds again from stake sale

Entertianment

Actor Arshad Warsi broke his silence a month after he faced backlash over his 'joker' remark on Prabhas. In August, Arshad had said that Prabhas, in the film Kalki 2898 AD, 'was like a joker'. Now, at the IIFA Awards 2024 green carpet on Saturday, Arshad talked to the media about the backlash following his comment and also called Prabhas a "brilliant actor." Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani was one of the celebrities who attended the BOF 500 gala in Paris. The entrepreneur wore a green Giambattista Valli maxi dress for the star-studded occasion. Read on as we decode Isha's demure look that transformed her into a modern-day princess. Dig deeper

It's trending

Pulkit Chitkara, a content creator from Delhi, often posts hilarious content that might make one chuckle. Recently, Chitkara decided to play a prank on Delhi residents by keeping a bottle of whisky in the middle of the road. The prank was done to see if someone would actually stop to pick the alcohol bottle or not. What happens later in the video might surprise you. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.