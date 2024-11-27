Morning briefing: Schools closed as cyclone Fengal approaches Tamil Nadu; Army sets up optical fibre at Siachen, more

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Tamil Nadu, saying the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ on Wednesday, November 27. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore. In response, authorities have declared holidays for schools in areas like Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai, PTI reported. Schools and colleges in other regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, will remain closed due to the anticipated severe weather, which has been affecting these districts since Tuesday. Dig deeper A traffic police personnel manages traffic during rain in Chennai. (File) (PTI)

The Indian Army has installed optical fibre at two of its farthest outposts in the Ladakh sector to ensure high-speed broadband connectivity --- Siachen and Daulet Beg Oldie (DBO). "Reaching Out To The Farthest & The Highest Battlefield: Amidst the icy heights of #Siachen and #DBO the firefurycorps #Signallers braved the toughest weather conditions to ensure optical fibre connectivity at heights above 18000 feet," the army's 14 Corps wrote on X on Monday. For the very first time, optical fibre cables were laid across "the ruthless and unforgiving terrain" to connect the remote locations, it said. "Navigating treacherous crevasses to enduring bone-chilling frigid winds, they (signallers) left no stone unturned to ensure seamless connectivity in formidable conditions. Perseverance and unyielding spirit prevailed over every challenge."

Who is Ajahn Siripanyo, the billionaire heir who left his father's $5 billion empire to become a monk?

92% houses covered in Telangana caste survey: CM

Maharashtra CM suspense to end today? BJP, firm on Devendra Fadnavis's name, says no to Bihar formula

Kerala BJP to assess reports on 3 bypolls next month: Minister

Residents of Venkatadri Nagar, an area near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad, were left horrified after the streets were flooded with red water. The liquid reportedly gushed out of a manhole and flooded the roads, making it look like they were covered in blood. The situation reportedly caused breathing difficulties for the residents because of the foul stench of the liquid. Videos of the scene with roads covered in blood-like liquid also went viral on social media.

Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown on Tuesday night, arresting several protesters from former prime minister Imran Khan's party during a sit-in in Islamabad demanding his release. The operation came two days after violent clashes that left six people dead. Defying curfew and government warnings, thousands of Imran Khan's supporters breached barriers in Islamabad's high-security zone, clashing with security forces. The protesters faced tear gas, gunfire, and mass detentions in the latest escalation. Tension in Islamabad has been rising since Sunday, when Imran Khan's supporters started a 'long march' from the northwest, calling for his release. Imran Khan, imprisoned for over a year, faces more than 150 criminal charges, which his party claims are politically motivated.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh talked about the tensions in his life that he has to face on a daily basis. Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted a clip on Tuesday from his Pune concert. The singer also spoke about the importance of yoga in a person's life. In the video, talking to the audience, Diljit said that if a person does yoga, then whatever they are doing in life, its speed will double because everything will align due to it. He added that yoga isn't stretching nor exercise but it's a journey and aligns a person. The singer also laughed, saying that though he isn't a monk but it's a fact that if a person does yoga, then they can achieve anything.

Nita Ambani attended the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai. The Mumbai Indians owner arrived at the auction in a navy tweed suit from Maje Paris. She accessorised the ensemble with a show-stealing Rolex 18k white gold watch. Scroll down to know its insane price. Nita Ambani's 18-carat white gold watch is from Rolex and is called the Day-Date. According to the watch connoisseur page called The Indian Horology, the retail price of the extravagant Rolex watch is ₹1,05,07,000 or ₹1.05 crore. In their Instagram post, they also shared the details of the accessory. The expensive white gold watch is set with diamonds and 10 baguette-cut, rainbow-coloured sapphires. Additionally, the watch has mechanical self-winding movement and 70 hours of power reserve.

Having made an impression straightaway with a century on Test debut for India six years ago, Prithvi Shaw's fortunes have swung the entire arc. Once dubbed as the next Sachin Tendulkar, Shaw finds himself at a point of no return. Shaw does not have an IPL franchise for the first time in eight years. Released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL retentions, Shaw was ignored by all 10 franchises not once, but twice during the IPL mega-auction 2025, which spread across two days. He is just 25 years old, and despite plenty of time ahead, Shaw seems to have lost himself in the wilderness. And it's not as if Shaw hasn't received suggestions along the way. When his first big scandal broke out, the doping scam in early 2020, Shaw was spoken to by none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

