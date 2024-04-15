Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 15, 2024 to start your day

Iran attacks Israel: War cabinet in favour of 'hitting back’ Israel’s War Cabinet on Sunday met without deciding on the next steps, an official said, even as a nervous world waited for any sign of further escalation of the former shadow war, after Iran fired over 300 missiles and drones at the weekend, the first time it has struck Israel from its soil. Read here Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan shows a video of drones and missiles heading toward Israel during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Iran's recent attack against Israel in New York City on April 14.(AFP)

SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear a plea of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will be hearing the matter. Read here

Bikers fire at Salman Khan's home: Bishnoi's warning

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants fired five to six rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residential building in Bandra West at around 4.55am on Sunday. Though the actor and his parents were sleeping at home, nobody was injured in the incident. Hours later, incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post, saying, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. Read here

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan arrive at Salman Khan's house: Watch

The firing outside Salman Khan's house early Sunday morning has created a lot of concern among his family members as well as fans. Two unidentified men fired gunshots outside Galaxy Apartments. While the probe is ongoing, Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan came to meet him after the incident. Read here

IPL: Rohit ton too little as Dhoni, Pathirana star in CSK victory

Rohit Sharma had dominated two partnerships – with fellow opener Ishan Kishan (70 - 43balls) and for the third wicket with Tilak Varma (60 - 38balls). Going at 10 runs an over into the 14th, Mumbai Indians were looking on course to do more of the same and surpass another 200-plus target at their batting-friendly home ground. Read here

Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik Pandya

Sunil Gavaskar has tucked into Hardik Pandya for his ordinary bowling and captaincy as Mumbai Indians slumped to their 4th defeat of IPL 2024, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday evening. Now placed 8th on the points table, with every loss, MI's chances of qualifying for the IPL Playoffs are taking a severe hit. Read here

Grill Splendour Services IPO opens

The SME initial public offering of Grill Splendour Services opens for subscription today (April 15). The issue will close on April 18 and the company aims to raise about ₹16.47 crore through the SME IPO. The company will also list the shares on the NSE SME platform. Read here

From India to Pakistan: Man reunites with home's door

During partition, numerous people left behind their most prized possessions and moved to a home away from home. They hoped to return to their possessions someday, but for many, that day never came. However, over the years, as the tales of partition linger on, some people have been able to recover their lost possessions or at least parts of it. Prof. Amin Chohan from Lahore, too, was able to find a part of his home that he left in India. Read here

Man slams Railways for ‘dire state of 3 AC coaches'

X user Rachit Jain took to the microblogging platform to share about his sister's harrowing experience while travelling in the 3 AC coach of Indian Railways. He shared how the overcrowding near the gates "prevented her from entering, and in the chaos, her child was left on the station platform." Read here

MHT CET 2024: Direct link and steps to download PCB admit card

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the MHT CET Admit Card 2024 for the PCB group on its official website mahacet.org. Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website and logging in with their credentials. Read here