MP woman who killed four children, attempted suicide, gets life term for murder

A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her four children in Garoth area of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, police said. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hemlata Kuril recorded the woman’s statement. SP Kuril said that the couple had been married for 17 years.

First additional sessions judge of Garoth, Niranjan Kumar Panchal, on Tuesday awarded the punishment to Sugnabai Banjara for pushing her children into a well two years ago.

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Sugnabai, a resident of Pipalkheda village, had a violent quarrel with her husband, Rodsingh Banjara, on July 13, 2024. “The husband harassed her physically in inebriated state and upset with harassment she pushed her four children including two-year-old Kartik, four-year-old Muskan, seven-year-old Anushka and nine-year-old Banty into a well located on their farm and later she jumped in after them on July 14, 2024. Villagers saw this and rescued Sugnabai, but all four children lost their lives,” the order reads.

Garoth police registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Judge Panchal ruled that Sugnabai would serve separate life terms for the death of each child.

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Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hemlata Kuril recorded the woman’s statement. SP Kuril said that the couple had been married for 17 years. “Her husband Rodsingh was harassing her and beating her children. On the night of July 13, 2024, he allegedly beat the family and threw them out of the house in the rain. Seeking shelter, Sugnabai took her children to an Anganwadi center for the night. The next morning, she went to the fields with them and jumped into the well as she didn’t want to left her children alone,” said the ASP.

The police had also booked her husband under Sections 85 (cruelty) and 55 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS.