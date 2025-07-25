Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Mumbai to see more intense rain over the weekend: Here's what IMD and police say

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 04:57 pm IST

Orange alert means people should stay indoors if possible — Mumbai police have issued an advisory saying that — and stock up on essential supplies too

Mumbai is bracing for an extended spell of rain over the weekend after Friday, July 25, began with a downpour and several parts of the financial capital saw continuous rain. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and most of its surroundings, warning of more intense rain — “heavy to very heavy showers”.

Municipal workers check water level on a flooded road during rain at Andheri subway in Mumbai.(PTI)
Municipal workers check water level on a flooded road during rain at Andheri subway in Mumbai.(PTI)

While a red alert implies the most severe "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and “be aware”, respectively.

Local train services on were delayed on Friday by 10 to 12 minutes, while speed was lowered across many lines as a precaution or due to low visibility.

  • Orange alert means people in Mumbai should stay indoors if possible — police have issued an advisory saying that — and stock up on essential supplies too.
  • In Thane, too, the IMD has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" for Saturday and Sunday.
  • For Raigad, a red alert has been sounded as the entire western Indian region is seeing monsoon rain in abundance over the past few days.
  • A forecast similar to that for Mumbai was issued for the districts of Konkan-Goa region and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra as well.
  • “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph” along with “light to moderate” rainfall is forecast for the Marathwada region.

Mumbai police posted on its X handle on Friday morning: “Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously."

The post further read: "Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103.”

