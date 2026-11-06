NCP's Praful Patel meets Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to inquire about health
The 85-year-old Pawar is undergoing treatment at the south Mumbai hospital for a chest and respiratory infection. The hospital said his condition was stable.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday to enquire about his health.
The 85-year-old Pawar is undergoing treatment at the south Mumbai hospital for a chest and respiratory infection. The hospital said his condition was stable.
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The meeting came days after a group of senior NCP leaders, including Patel, met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering speculation about turmoil within the regional party. The NCP, however, denied any internal rift.
People aware of the matter said Pawar enquired about what transpired at the meeting with Shah, but Patel told media that no political discussions had taken place.
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“I keep meeting Pawar Saheb and Supriya Sule on and off as we share family ties. We did not discuss politics, as a hospital is not a place for it,” Patel told reporters at the hospital.
He added: “Saheb, in his own style, laughingly asked what is going on in politics.”
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The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra under the leadership of late Ajit Pawar. Subsequently, the Ajit Pawar faction got the party name and its symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group became NCP (SP).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More