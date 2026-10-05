'Need to create fear in minds of anti-social elements': What Supreme Court told police over rising rape cases in Delhi-NCR; Top quotes

The top court was hearing a suo motu case on recent rape cases in Delhi-NCR. The court had taken cognisance of the matter on September 28. Delhi and the NCR have witnessed a series of such incidents in recent months, including the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji, the alleged gang rape of a minor in Swaroop Nagar, and the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl inside a bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Amid a series of rape incidents in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the government and Delhi Police to ensure that every woman feels safe in the city and that crimes against women are prevented.

Here's what the court said on the rising rape cases in Delhi:

‘Need to create fear in minds of those prone to crime’ “There is a need to create fear in the minds of those anti-social elements who are prone to committing crime. There appears to be a feeling that women are not safe in the city, particularly in some vulnerable pockets,” the Supreme Court said, according to PTI.

‘What is important is to prevent crime’ “We must ensure that every woman feels safe. What is important is to prevent crime, not what you do after the crime is committed. Deficiencies, if any, should not facilitate the commission of crime,” the Supreme Court said, according to PTI.

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‘Every woman in Delhi must feel safe’ “We must ensure every woman in NCT Delhi feels safe, whether walking at 10 PM or travelling by metro or road,” the Supreme Court told the Union government and Delhi Police, as per LiveLaw.

‘Merely putting things on paper is not enough’ “We are in a country like India. Merely putting things on paper is not enough. You need to get into action. If you have to be a little more strict, a little more harsh, do not hesitate. There will be people who will raise a hue and cry about Article 21 (right to life), but you have to do your duty,” the Supreme Court told Delhi Police in the suo motu case on recent rape cases, according to Bar & Bench.

‘Create fright in the minds of criminals’ “Unless you create such fright in the minds of the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayenge (if we commit such a crime, we will die), you will not be able to prevent such crimes,” Justice JB Pardiwala said, according to ANI. “You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such offences,” Justice Pardiwala said.

'Every woman is our sister, mother…' “In these holidays, like Durga Puja, Diwali, these miscreants and goons will be on the high. You have to create a fear in their mind. Apprehending them, putting them behind bars is not the solution. Officers, rise to the occasion. Don’t let us down. Every woman, every girl, molested, raped, is our sister, our mother. Rise to the occasion. Take it up as a challenge. Don’t allow such things to happen. CCTV cameras at entry points, exit points of parks etc are not enough. There has to be a 24-hour cell that continuously monitors (the footage),” the Supreme Court said, according to Bar and Bench.

‘People should not run away from police’ The court further asked the police to intensify surveillance across the city and concentrate more on places such as bus stops, metro stations, railway stations, schools and colleges, including North Campus and South Campus, where women may be more vulnerable.

“It’s a huge task before you all. It’s a challenge. And the day you overcome this challenge, it will be a big victory for the department. People should not run away from you. They should come forward to meet you and talk to you. And your response should be such that it instils confidence in the common man to talk to you,” the court told Delhi Police, according to Bar & Bench.