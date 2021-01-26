News updates from Hindustan Times: 5-layer security cover in Delhi on R-Day
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Facial recognition systems, 5-layer cover for Republic Day Parade, tractor march
The Delhi Police have stepped up its vigil to the maximum strength for January 26 in the view of the Republic Day Parade and farmers' tractor march coinciding. Read more
Delhi: Minimum temperature falls; moderate fog over city
“Cold" to "severe" cold wave is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three or four days, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more
'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted. Read more
Ram temple construction: VHP team expected to meet Delhi CM this week
As part of its ongoing drive to collect funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is expected to call on leaders of Opposition parties, in the coming days. Read more
'As captain, you must back your gut feeling': Ajinkya Rahane
“It was a challenge as well as a responsibility, and I thought it was the best opportunity for me to stand up, send that message," Rahane said in an interview. Read more
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Actor Kangana Ranaut, comparing the Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', has said that hundreds were rallying against her, while only a handful of people supported her. Read more
Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, increases prices
Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement
No drugs, weapons, political party flags: Dos and don'ts for R-Day tractor rally
Farmers' tractors ready with tricolour for rally after R-Day parade in Delhi
Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border
On Republic Day, Arvind Kejriwal salutes real heroes of the country
Republic Day 2021: Where, when to watch the parade
Selfie, sitar, cricket: Google celebrates R-Day with Mumbai artist's doodle
- Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year.
Live updates: PM Modi signs ceremonial book at National War Memorial
- Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.
With many firsts, India’s military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day
- The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
Much ado about Netaji portrait at Prez House
- The claim, that the portrait was based on Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, popularly known as Bumba, who played Bose in a 2019 movie, Gumnaami gathered momentum.
