News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Sanjay Nirupam hints at exit plan from Congress and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan

Differences within the Mumbai unit of Congress have again come to the fore as its former president Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday lashed out at his party for denying a party ticket to his loyalist and threatened not to campaign for the party during the Maharashtra state elections.In two tweets, Nirupam said he had asked for only one seat from Mumbai but the request had been turned down.

RBI increases withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000.

After Tejas sortie, Rajnath Singh to now fly in Rafale jet next week

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will fly a sortie on a Rafale aircraft in France on October 8, defence sources said on Thursday. The Defence Minister will be flying to France to receive the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft, as per a contract which India has entered into with the fighter jet’s manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

‘In panic, even cops were crying’: Witnesses recount horror of Paris attack

A man wielding a knife stabbed and killed four officers at the police headquarters in the heart of central Paris on Thursday, before being shot dead. The premises were cordoned off after the lunchtime attack in the historic centre of Paris, usually thronged with tourists, and a dozens of police and emergency vehicles had converged at the scene.

PMC Bank loan default case: HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested, 44 masked bank accounts found

Housing Development Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Case, said the sources in the agency.

Harbhajan Singh reveals what Mohammad Azharuddin told him when he said he didn’t know English

Out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh narrated an incident that helped him gel with teammates on his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 1998. Harbhajan spoke about the language barrier that made him feel uneasy in the team meeting before the first day of match. The off-spinner revealed he was helped by then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

Ranveer Singh gifts himself a Rs 3 crore Lamborghini, goes for a spin. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh has bought a new mean machine and was seen drivig the red car on Mumbai roads. The actor is now the owner of a red Lamborghini Urus and was spotted in a jolly mood as he took to the steering wheel in a matching velvet hat.

