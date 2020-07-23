News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR approves second rapid antigen test kit to detect Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday approved a second rapid antigen test kit, by Mylab Discovery Solutions, to diagnose coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This is the first Indian made test kit to be granted an approval. Read more

Petition in Supreme Court seeks Commission to inquire Govt lapses in tackling Covid-19

Five retired bureaucrats and an academician have approached the Supreme Court through lawyer Prashant Bhushan for setting up a Commission of Inquiry to probe the lapses on part of the government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

15-year-old Uttarakhand girl allegedly raped in Haridwar hotel, relative and three others booked

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a hotel in Haridwar by a youth who befriended her at a wedding, the police said. The incident took place on Monday, but came to light on Wednesday when a case was registered. The youth, along with three others including one of her relatives who took her to the hotel have been booked, the police said. Read more

Mexico’s president downplays importance of wearing masks amid Covid pandemic

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday downplayed the importance of wearing face masks during the pandemic, calling his treasury secretary’s assertion that using them would be a factor in reactivating the economy “disproportionate.” Read more

Liverpool beat Chelsea in thriller before trophy party

Champions Liverpool geared up to lift the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure they went an entire Premier League season unbeaten at home. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G goes official ahead of Galaxy Note 20 launch on Aug 5

Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. As the name implies, the new smartphone comes with 5G support. It will be available in new Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colour options in select markets starting August 7, 2020. Read more

Anurag Kashyap says he tried to mend things between Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut: ‘I was just there like a friend ’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently tweeted that the last time he spoke to actor Kangana Ranaut, she put their conversation on social media. Now, in an interview with NDTV, Anurag has given more details about their last interaction. Read more

Watch Toni the pupper discover sunshine and try to do this

The Internet is a treasure trove for happy and derpy doggo content. Those who’re lucky enough to enjoy the company of these loveable floofers can’t help but share their adorableness with the world. And others, who’re also dog lovers, lap up the happy content. Read more

Virtual cosplay, comic books, watch parties and more: San Diego Comic Con has come home this season

Every year, thousands of pop-culture fans – many in elaborate costumes – convene for the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). The pop culture extravaganza sees books, movies, books and movies discussions, memorabilia and more come together in one zone, to be celebrated by the tens of thousands of people coming together for the coveted SDCC. Read more

Watch| Covid: WHO hails India’s ‘bold measures’, points to capacity ‘challenge’