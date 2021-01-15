News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager's murder and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday morning appeared to be upset when questioned about the sensational murder of Indigo’s station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Read more
Over 3 lakh beneficiaries, 3,000 session sites on Day 1: India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday as around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at over 3,000 session sites across the country, the government has said. Read more
Kitchen loans, sops for startups, welfare pensions hiked in Kerala budget
Three industrial corridors, a hike in welfare pension, free ration and several programmes for ailing tourism sector were some of the measures announced by Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac in the state budget for 2021-22 on Friday. Read more
MP CM contributes Rs1 lakh for Ram Temple construction
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated Rs1 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday during a nationwide campaign of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Read more
'It has been happening since 1932': Sunil Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers after Day 1 in Brisbane
Agreeing that the inexperienced India bowling unit did a commendable job on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday highlighted the age-old issue of India’s bowlers. Read more
Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film
After watching Tribhanga, one thing is for certain: you may be able to take Kajol out of Bollywood, but you can never take the Bollywood out of her. Read more
Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great
Winter season calls for layering. The more sweaters you wear, the cosier you feel but if you don't do it the right way, it can easily turn into a fashion faux pas. Read more
Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a post which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter. Read more
Watch: ‘Around 400 terrorists waiting to infiltrate’: Army Chief slams Pakistan
Ladakh soldiers among first set of army personnel to get Covid-19 vaccine
- More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have reached Ladakh of which around 4,000 have been earmarked for armed forces personnel to protect them from Covid-19, the officials said speaking on condition of anonymity.
Thousands of Odisha's healthcare workers say no to Covid-19 vaccine, here's why
- MPW workers demand promotion and cadre-restructuring.
Join Congress to defeat BJP: Adhir Ranjan repeats invite to Mamata Banerjee
- Choudhury's comments came after the TMC had on Wednesday said the Congress and the Left should support Banerjee in her fight against the BJP, a suggestion rejected by the two parties.
News updates from HT: India-Japan to cooperate in field of 5G, smart cities
When 4 CBI officers turned 'bribe facilitators' for bank fraud accused
Rajnath Singh unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car
'No room for doubt on Covid vaccine, ready to take the shot': Sharad Pawar
PM Modi to interact with health workers of Kerala’s Ernakulam hospital tomorrow
- In view of high active caseload the state had sought more vials in the first stage but it was told that in the second stage more vials will be given. Once lauded for its Covid-19 management, now Kerala is the virus hotspot of the country.
Arunachal Pradesh to build memorial to honour hero who won Tawang for India
India-Japan to work on bolstering cooperation in field of 5G, smart cities
- The two countries will also work together in the field of telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable system to islands of India.
At bilateral meet with India, Nepal’s foreign minister Gyawali raises border row
- Nepal is looking to India to provide vaccines as grant assistance for the first phase of its vaccination programme, which requires 12 million doses to cover 20% of its population. Nepal also plans to buy millions of doses from foreign suppliers, including SII and Bharat Biotech.
Tamil Nadu warms up for Covid-19 vaccination, over 150 sites to be in operation
- Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami will participate in the vaccination drive tomorrow in Madurai where a sanitary worker of a hospital is expected to receive the first shot.
Patna IndiGo station manager murder: Family demands CBI probe
- The Bihar chief minister reassured that the state’s law and order situation is stable and promised a speedy trial.
6.3 crore domestic air passengers in 2020, 56 pc lower than 2019: DGCA
Read your 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto: Tomar reminds Rahul Gandhi over farm laws
- Tomar also attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her party’s stand on the laws. He said that both leaders should clarify if they were lying about these reforms in their election manifesto.
