IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager's murder and all the latest news
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager's murder and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday morning appeared to be upset when questioned about the sensational murder of Indigo’s station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Read more

Over 3 lakh beneficiaries, 3,000 session sites on Day 1: India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday as around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at over 3,000 session sites across the country, the government has said. Read more

Kitchen loans, sops for startups, welfare pensions hiked in Kerala budget

Three industrial corridors, a hike in welfare pension, free ration and several programmes for ailing tourism sector were some of the measures announced by Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac in the state budget for 2021-22 on Friday. Read more

MP CM contributes Rs1 lakh for Ram Temple construction

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated Rs1 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday during a nationwide campaign of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Read more

'It has been happening since 1932': Sunil Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers after Day 1 in Brisbane

Agreeing that the inexperienced India bowling unit did a commendable job on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday highlighted the age-old issue of India’s bowlers. Read more

Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

After watching Tribhanga, one thing is for certain: you may be able to take Kajol out of Bollywood, but you can never take the Bollywood out of her. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great

Winter season calls for layering. The more sweaters you wear, the cosier you feel but if you don't do it the right way, it can easily turn into a fashion faux pas. Read more

Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a post which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter. Read more

Watch: ‘Around 400 terrorists waiting to infiltrate’: Army Chief slams Pakistan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus vaccine kerala madhya pradesh ram janmbhoomi indian cricket team nitish kumar
app
Close
e-paper
The standoff between India and China along the LAC in Ladakh has entered its seventh month.(Representative Photo)
The standoff between India and China along the LAC in Ladakh has entered its seventh month.(Representative Photo)
india news

Ladakh soldiers among first set of army personnel to get Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have reached Ladakh of which around 4,000 have been earmarked for armed forces personnel to protect them from Covid-19, the officials said speaking on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha health workers who under the banner of Odisha State Male and Female Multipurpose Health Workers'/Health Supervisors’ United Association.(HT Photo)
Odisha health workers who under the banner of Odisha State Male and Female Multipurpose Health Workers'/Health Supervisors’ United Association.(HT Photo)
india news

Thousands of Odisha's healthcare workers say no to Covid-19 vaccine, here's why

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • MPW workers demand promotion and cadre-restructuring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Choudhury also blamed the Trinamool Congress for allowing the BJP to strengthen its base in the state.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Choudhury also blamed the Trinamool Congress for allowing the BJP to strengthen its base in the state.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Join Congress to defeat BJP: Adhir Ranjan repeats invite to Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • Choudhury's comments came after the TMC had on Wednesday said the Congress and the Left should support Banerjee in her fight against the BJP, a suggestion rejected by the two parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad.(ANI)
Union minister for telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: India-Japan to cooperate in field of 5G, smart cities

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI is verifying the nature of the racket as this could be much bigger considering a large number of bank fraud cases are under investigation.(HT Photo)
The CBI is verifying the nature of the racket as this could be much bigger considering a large number of bank fraud cases are under investigation.(HT Photo)
india news

When 4 CBI officers turned 'bribe facilitators' for bank fraud accused

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST
According to the FIR, reviewed by HT, the four CBI officers, along with two advocates, and certain other accused have been “compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils state-of-the-art Driverless Metro Car for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.(PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils state-of-the-art Driverless Metro Car for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.(PTI)
india news

Rajnath Singh unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:47 PM IST
BEML bagged a total order of 576 cars for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's MRS1 project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo@PawarSpeaks)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo@PawarSpeaks)
india news

'No room for doubt on Covid vaccine, ready to take the shot': Sharad Pawar

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive is beginning from January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi will interact with health workers of Ernakulam district hospital after inaugurating the nationwide rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday. (HT PHOTO).
PM Narendra Modi will interact with health workers of Ernakulam district hospital after inaugurating the nationwide rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

PM Modi to interact with health workers of Kerala’s Ernakulam hospital tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • In view of high active caseload the state had sought more vials in the first stage but it was told that in the second stage more vials will be given. Once lauded for its Covid-19 management, now Kerala is the virus hotspot of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture of Major Relangnao Khathing(HT File photo)
A picture of Major Relangnao Khathing(HT File photo)
india news

Arunachal Pradesh to build memorial to honour hero who won Tawang for India

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The foundation stone of the memorial will be laid on February 14, the day when Khathing is believed to have hoisted the Indian flag in Tawang in 1951.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad.(@rsprasad/Twitter)
Union minister for telecommunications Ravi Shankar Prasad.(@rsprasad/Twitter)
india news

India-Japan to work on bolstering cooperation in field of 5G, smart cities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • The two countries will also work together in the field of telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable system to islands of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali co-chaired a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and reviewed all aspects of cooperation, ranging from connectivity and trade to water resources and border management. (TWITTER).
Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali co-chaired a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and reviewed all aspects of cooperation, ranging from connectivity and trade to water resources and border management. (TWITTER).
india news

At bilateral meet with India, Nepal’s foreign minister Gyawali raises border row

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Nepal is looking to India to provide vaccines as grant assistance for the first phase of its vaccination programme, which requires 12 million doses to cover 20% of its population. Nepal also plans to buy millions of doses from foreign suppliers, including SII and Bharat Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system(AP)
File photo: A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system(AP)
india news

Tamil Nadu warms up for Covid-19 vaccination, over 150 sites to be in operation

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami will participate in the vaccination drive tomorrow in Madurai where a sanitary worker of a hospital is expected to receive the first shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nandeshwar Singh, Rupesh Singh’s brother, demanded a CBI probe to find the perpetrators who murdered his brother on January 12. ((ANI PHOTO))
Nandeshwar Singh, Rupesh Singh’s brother, demanded a CBI probe to find the perpetrators who murdered his brother on January 12. ((ANI PHOTO))
india news

Patna IndiGo station manager murder: Family demands CBI probe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • The Bihar chief minister reassured that the state’s law and order situation is stable and promised a speedy trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The relaxation offers some relief to domestic airlines.mint(MINT_PRINT)
The relaxation offers some relief to domestic airlines.mint(MINT_PRINT)
india news

6.3 crore domestic air passengers in 2020, 56 pc lower than 2019: DGCA

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The occupancy rate or load factor of six major Indian airlines was between 65.1 per cent and 78 per cent in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference after meeting with Farmers Union leaders on farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also seen along with him. ((ANI Photo))
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference after meeting with Farmers Union leaders on farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also seen along with him. ((ANI Photo))
india news

Read your 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto: Tomar reminds Rahul Gandhi over farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • Tomar also attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her party’s stand on the laws. He said that both leaders should clarify if they were lying about these reforms in their election manifesto.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP