May 25, 2020-Monday
News updates from Hindustan Times: Some states look beyond colour-coding amid Covid lockdown and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Some states look beyond colour-coding amid Covid lockdown and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People gathered at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to move back to their respective states by train during lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
People gathered at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to move back to their respective states by train during lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2020.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 lockdown: Some states look beyond colour-coding

Colour-coding of zones based on the prevalence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases is losing relevance in several states that are primarily focusing on containment areas instead to contain the infection, according to local officials. Read more

Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases in Indore, toll at 116

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore saw another 56 cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the district to 3,064. As many as 116 people have died of the disease in Indore. Read more

Delhi Metro all set to resume operation after Covid-19 lockdown, lays down rules for passengers: Report

After being shut for more than two months, the metro rail services in Delhi will resume soon, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported on Monday. However, the metro which is known for its crowded coaches, will see very less number of people. Read more

Eid Mubarak: Wishes from PM Modi to President Kovind on festival of brotherhood and harmony

President Ram Nath Kovid and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended their greeting on Eid-ul-Fitr as the festival is being celebrated across the country on Monday amid the lockdown to clamp the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Hong Kong security chief warns of growing ‘terrorism’ as government backs Beijing’s planned security laws

Hong Kong’s security chief said “terrorism” was growing in the city, as government departments rallied on Monday behind Beijing’s plans to introduce national security laws and after thousands took to the streets to protest against the move. Read more

‘Hopefully, IPL will happen,’ Shikhar Dhawan explains why T20 tournament is essential

Opener Shikhar Dhawan is keeping his fingers crossed and hopes the IPL takes place this year as he believes it will help the people escape the tension caused by the spread of the Covid-19. Read more

Biryani, kebabs, sheer mal, kheer: Here are a few recipes that you can enjoy this Eid ul-Fitr

Marking an end to the Holy month of Ramadan, Eid festivities are in full swing, albeit in a subdued manner this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eid al-Fitr means ‘festival of breaking the fast’ and it marks the end of 30-day Ramadan. Read more

Happy birthday Karan Johar: Did you know he made his acting debut with a Doordarshan show? Watch video

From filmmaker to producer to actor to reality show judge, Karan Johar wears many hats. On his 48th birthday, did you know he started his career in the entertainment industry as a child artiste in a 1989 Doordarshan series titled Indradhanush? Read more

