'No double standards on terrorism': Rajnath Singh at SCO in Pakistan deputy PM Ishaq Dar's presence

There can be no justification of terrorism and no double standards on tackling it, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Council of Heads of Government meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh represents India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, in Dushanbe on Tuesday. (ANI)

Singh called terrorism “one of the gravest threats to development” and said that it not only harms lives but also investment and commerce.

"Terrorism radicalises societies and keeps our youth devoid of opportunities that they deserve,” Singh said, in the presence of Pakistan's foreign minister and deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar.

“So, there can be no justification for terrorism. There can be no double standards in tackling it. There can be no space for people who finance and support terrorists or provide them a safe haven. The entire ecosystem of terrorism should be ended strongly and collectively,” Singh said.

Ishaq Dar was seated across from Rajnath Singh when he made the remarks. Pakistan's foreign ministry also shared a video of the meeting that shows Singh and Dar seated at the same table.