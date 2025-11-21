‘Not as safe as shown in textbooks’: Retd. IAF officer on fighter flying after Tejas crash

An Indian Air Force Tejas jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show earlier today, resulting in the death of the pilot. A widely-circulated clip showed the jet nosediving during an aerial display, with plumes of smoke billowing after the crash.

Retired Indian Air Force officer and defence expert Wing Commander Praful Bakshi reacted to the tragedy, saying, "I only know as much as has been shown in the news. We have received the unfortunate news of the pilot's fatality".

Speaking about what could lead to such incidents, he added, “Fighter flying accidents can happen due to various reasons. It is not as simple and safe as it is shown in textbooks. There can be risks and rate of accidents.”

He explained that multiple factors can contribute to mid-air failures. "Engines can fail, control jamming or anything could be there. There is a lot of pressure on heart or on aircraft and people with such problems don't sit in cockpits."

Also Read | Tejas crash caught on camera: Jet bursts into flames at Dubai air show, smoke clouds the sky

Calling the loss heartbreaking, Bakshi emphasised the courage of young aviators.

"This is necessary for India, young girls and boys take this risk for mother India. An enquiry will be conducted to make amends."

The IAF had also come out with a statement.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a statement.

Visuals circulating on social media showed the indigenous fighter jet hitting the ground and erupting into a fireball.

The incident comes at a time when the IAF is preparing to induct an advanced variant of the aircraft, the LCA Mk-1A.