‘Not middle power, but power in the middle’: EAM S Jaishankar on India's global position

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said at an event on Wednesday that calling India a “middle power” would be “limiting itself” by that definition. S Jaishankar spoke at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum being held in Delhi on Tuesday, October 13. (Bloomberg) During a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Jaishankar was asked why India does not like to be described as a “middle power”, to which he said that more than that, India is the “power in the middle”. He also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his definition of a “middle power” as “the countries who have the power to empower” before adding that it would be not be a “comfortable” description for India.

Deep Dive What did S Jaishankar mean by calling India a “power in the middle”? Why does Jaishankar say “middle power” is a limiting description for India? How does Jaishankar say countries should respond to global choke points?

“More than a middle power, in a way, we are powers in the middle. What would really define a middle power? To use the Prime Minister's words, the countries who have the power to empower... Would India be a middle power? It's not a comfortable description,” Jaishankar said. “… because if you are the most populous country in the world, you have a GDP of $4 trillion, give or take, and you have a lot of growth ahead of you, staring you in the face, then the middle power somehow seems to be limiting itself by that definition....” he added.

Jaishankar also said that the "middle powers would now each apply their own mind, stake out their own interests, figure out their own policies, and then reach arrangements with each other." ‘World of choke points’ The external affairs minister also spoke about how “choke points” have taken over the world, even in areas such as finance and sanctions. Also read: Ahead of Marco Rubio’s India visit, US National Security Council likely to arrive to revive tech ties “... It's not just a world of middle powers. It is also today a world of choke points. The tendency to weaponize, we tend to think of rare earths as an example. But the fact is even finance and sanctions is a choke point…” he said. He then spoke about how things are moving towards a point where competition would be about who brings what to the table and that there should not be a “pessimistic” view about this.