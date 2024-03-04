 Number Theory: Statistical deviations made February weather better, not worse | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Statistical deviations made February weather better, not worse

Number Theory: Statistical deviations made February weather better, not worse

ByAbhishek Jha
Mar 04, 2024 08:43 AM IST

February 2024 was among the top 20 warmest or coolest since 1951 in all states where the temperature deviated by 1°C on either side of the normal.

February 2024 did see large enough statistical deviations from what is considered normal weather. But these deviations made the weather feel pleasant rather than harsh in most parts of the country, at least with respect to temperature. Here is why.

Spring flowers begin to bloom across Delhi as the weather becomes warmer. (Shutterstock)
Spring flowers begin to bloom across Delhi as the weather becomes warmer. (Shutterstock)
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On