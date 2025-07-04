Out on five-hour parole, Delhi gangster gets married amid heightened security

A jailed gangster in Delhi got a five-hour parole on Friday to attend his wedding in the Narela area amid tight security. The wedding was conducted amid tight security in the Narela area of the national capital.(Hindustan Times)

Amit alias Dabang, a close aide of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, got parole to attend the wedding in Tajpur village, considered a stronghold of the gang, news agency PTI reported.

The wedding drew the attention of members from other organised criminal networks operating in Delhi and Haryana, PTI reported, quoting Delhi Police sources.

Read More: 2 Nandu gang members held after shootout near Munak Canal in Delhi’s Rohini

“Amit was escorted directly to the wedding venue, and to maintain law and order, heavy police security was arranged,” the agency quoted sources as saying, adding that several teams were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Amit is believed to have taken over the operations of the gang following the death of Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was killed inside Tihar Jail in May 2023, allegedly by members of rival Gogi gang.

Amit has been charged with several crimes, including charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), with the Delhi Police once announcing a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

He has also been named in a murder case in Alipur area of the capital, said to be a revenge killing for Tillu Tajpuriya's death and the 2018 murder of Gogi's close aide Monu Nepali near Rohini court.

Read More: Brutal double murder of woman, her teen son shakes Delhi: What police uncovered

In a similar incident, gangster Kala Jathedi married Anuradha Chaudhary, also known as “Lady Don,” in March 2024.

During a six-hour parole granted by the court, the ceremony took place under tight security, which included the deployment of SWAT commandos and teams from the Special Cell and Crime Branch.

In June this year, Kala Jathedi, was granted jail parole to undergo a medical process related to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for child following permission granted by a Delhi court.

Earlier this week, jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was granted custody parole for a day to visit his ailing wife at a hospital in Shadipur in Delhi.