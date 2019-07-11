Parliament live updates: Congress leaders protest in Parliament Complex over Karnataka, Goa developments

In the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, on Thursday Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will move in the Lok Sabha that the Bill further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, be taken into consideration. In the Rajya Sabha, Vijila Sathyanath is likely to call the attention of the Minister of Women and Child Development to the issues related to malnutrition among women and children with particular reference to Poshan Abhiyan.The Lower House of the Parliament will also hold a discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20. The Rajya Sabha will also be discussed on the Union Budget Follow live updates here