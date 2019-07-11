Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
LIVE BLOG

Parliament live updates: Congress leaders protest in Parliament Complex over Karnataka, Goa developments

Parliament Live Updates: The Lower House of the Parliament will hold a discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20. Follow live updates

By HT Correspondent | Jul 11, 2019 11:28 IST
highlights

In the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, on Thursday Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will move in the Lok Sabha that the Bill further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, be taken into consideration.

In the Rajya Sabha, Vijila Sathyanath is likely to call the attention of the Minister of Women and Child Development to the issues related to malnutrition among women and children with particular reference to Poshan Abhiyan.

The Lower House of the Parliament will also hold a discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20. The Rajya Sabha will also be discussed on the Union Budget

Follow live updates here

11:10 am IST

BSP MP gives adjournment notice over irregularities in rehabilitation of people evicted for land Acquisition

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “irregularities in rehabilitation of people evicted for land Acquisition.”

11:00 am IST

TMC MP gives adjournment notice over Karnataka, Goa situation

TMC MP Saugata Ray has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka and Goa, reported news agency ANI.

10:55 am IST

Cong leaders protest in Parliament House Complex over Karnataka, Goa developments

Congress leaders are protesting over Karnataka and Goa developments in the Parliament House Complex.

Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma are participating in the protest. “We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue,” Rahul Gandhi told news agency ANI.

trending topics