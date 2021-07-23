Pegasus issue continues to rock House

The Rajya Sabha suspended Trinamool Congress member Santanu Sen for the rest of the ongoing monsoon session for “unruly and unbecoming behaviour” a day after he snatched papers from information technology minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who was reading a statement on the alleged use of Israeli software Pegasus to target politicians, activists and journalists.

But Sen refused to leave the chamber, adding to the ongoing disruptions, and forced repeated adjournments. The House can’t function if a suspended MP remains present as the member is barred from participating in proceedings.

In last year’s monsoon session, eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended under the same rule for the unruly protests against the three contentious bills on agriculture reforms.

As the opposition-led protests over allegations of snooping, farm laws and fuel price hike continued, little business could be transacted in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. But amidst this chaos , the Lower House gave an extension to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The panel’s report is now expected to be tabled in the first week of the 2021 winter session. PP Chaudhary of the BJP was also appointed as its chairperson last evening. The seat fell vacant after the appointment of the previous chairperson, Meenakshi Lekhi, as a minister this month.

According to PRS Legislative Research, “Private Member’s Business was scheduled in the Lok Sabha and more than 200 Private Members’ Bills were listed for introduction on Friday”. These included bills on population control and a bill to regulate Indian intelligence agencies. But the Lok Sabha was adjourned earlier in the day.

Union minister V Muraleedharan moved a motion for Sen’s suspension, saying the TMC lawmaker’s behaviour had brought “disrepute” to the house. Naidu allowed the motion, which was subsequently passed in the House. Sen refused to leave the House even as he was asked to exit multiple times by Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

TMC’s chief whip, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, objected to the motion, saying it was not on the list of business of the House. Roy said TMC was given no time to prepare.“We have had no opportunity to react to the government’s motion to suspend Shantanu Sen,” he said.

Naidu countered Ray’s objections. He said the motion was approved as it was a question of the “dignity of the House”.