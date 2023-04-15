Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh is 75 years old today. PM Modi's wish for the state is...

PTI | ByShobhit Gupta
Apr 15, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Himachal Diwas: Himachal Pradesh was organised as a province on April 15 in 1948 by merging several princely states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on ‘Himachal Diwas’.

PM Modi wished prosperity and happiness to the people on the occasion. (File)
“Many congratulations to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Himachal Day. I wish that the people of this state, famous for its natural beauty and tourism, always have a prosperous and happy life”, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also extended their wishes on the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted, "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of Himachal Day. “Land of the Goddesses, Rivers, streams and snow-laden mountains, people's sincere love and brotherhood add to the beauty of God's land Himachal. I wish that our state progress twice day and night”.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a video on his Twitter handle to with the Himachal Pradesh citizens on the occasion. He said in hindi, “Desh Shobhala Himachal Mahara..Hearty greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Himachal Day, the holy land of incomparable natural beauty and rich culture. In this nectar of freedom, the land of natural beauty, gods and heroes, I wish to move forward towards success and prosperity every day”.

Himachal Pradesh, home to famous tourist spots like Manali and Shimla, was organised as a province on April 15,1948 by merging several princely states.

On December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament and the new state came into being on January 25, 1971. Since then, January 25 is being celebrated as Statehood Day in Himachal Pradesh each year.

Bordering Tibet, the state it is noted for its Himalayan landscapes (Himachal means 'snow-laden region') and is a popular tourist destination for trekking and enjoying the natural beauty.

Topics
rahul gandhi narendra modi amit shah prime minister yogi adityanath people himachal pradesh sukhvinder singh sukhu state union minister tourism anurag thakur happiness modi jagat prakash nadda saturday new delhi + 15 more
