PM Modi’s reply in Lok Sabha to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. From highlighting the increase in the number of women parliamentarians who took part in the proceedings to praising India’s medical fraternity for their Covid-19 efforts, the Prime Minister covered a range of topics in his address.
In a speech that saw some interruptions due to protest by opposition MPs, PM Modi also defended his government’s implementation of the three new farm laws, against which many farmers are protesting at Delhi’s borders. Congress MPs staged a walkout in the middle of the speech to express their disagreement.
Also read: In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Here are top 5 quotes from the Prime Minister’s address to the lower house of the parliament -
1. Sankalp Shakti - “The speech by [the] President showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti.' His words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India,” Modi said. “I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts.”
2. 100 years of freedom - “We're knocking at the doors of 75 yrs of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian & an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom.”
3. Aatmanirbhar Bharat - “The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We'll have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”
4. God came as doctors and nurses - “[Congress MP]Manish Tewari said that we stayed protected from Corona by God's grace. I'd like to say something. This indeed is God's grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors & nurses came as God, because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days.”
5. Farmers protest -“Farm laws were passed through an Ordinance & later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation. It's a truth which we hide, it has no meaning. Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed,” Modi assured.
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China start limited withdrawal of tanks from southern bank of Pangong Tso
- The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army have started taking first steps to withdraw armoured elements from the heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI does away with requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-member family found dead in Kolkata
- Police said the family was facing a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong asks Rajnath Singh to respond to VK Singh's comment
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra
- The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says Cong made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss
- PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox