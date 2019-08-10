Prohibitory orders lifted in five J-K districts; schools, colleges reopen

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:24 IST

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were lifted in five districts and curfew was relaxed in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu ahead of Eid, officials said on Saturday.

All schools and colleges reopened in the five districts of Jammu after a gap of five days after restrictions were imposed across the state on Sunday night, said the officials.

“Following improvement in situation, we withdrew section CrPC section 144 on August 9 and educational institutions were asked to resume functioning from Saturday in Jammu,” said a top official.

The situation in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Udhampur districts was normal and most of the educational institutions have been reopened, said the official.

Restrictions, however, continued to be in place in Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

Kishtar deputy commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said, “the curfew was relaxed for one hour on Friday in a phased manner in different parts of the town for the first time since its imposition on Monday.”

The mobile internet services still remain to be snapped across the region, he said.

On August 5 and 6, the Parliament passed the J&K reorganisation bill despite stiff resistance by the Opposition. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on Friday.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:24 IST