Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota cremated 26 days after being shot dead

The mortal remains of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, whose murder 26 days ago triggered protests and a political row, were consigned to flames at his native place here on Sunday. Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in a busy marketplace in Mansa town. (HT_PRINT/ Representative Image)

A large number of people had turned up when last rites were held after his body was brought here from Chandigarh, following a post-mortem at PGIMER on Saturday.

The cremation was held at Jhota's fields on Chakerian Road.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 in broad daylight at a medical store in a busy marketplace in Mansa town while he was hosting a Facebook Live session. The store owner, who had fired at Jhota after the activist confronted him over the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man, was subsequently arrested.

Also Read: Autopsy completed, anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota’s cremation in Mansa on Sunday

A number of people also turned up at his home to pay their last respects before the cremation was held.

Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, called upon the youth of Punjab to pledge against drug abuse, saying his son gave up his life fighting against the scourge.

"I thank the joint action committee which stood by us all through," he told reporters on Sunday.

The joint action committee (JAC), also known as the Parminder Singh Jhota Insaaf Action Committee, is a coalition of various social organisations and activists formed in Punjab after Jhota's murder.

Jhota's body was brought to PGIMER Chandigarh from the mortuary of Civil Hospital in Mansa in the early hours of Friday, after his family ended their 22-day agitation and agreed to a post-mortem following a meeting with Punjab government representatives on Wednesday (November 4).

Also Read: Aggressive anti-drug campaign made Jhota a polarising figure

The anti-drug activist's family, along with the JAC, had been sitting on a protest in Mansa seeking justice for the slain activist.

On October 28, two JAC members, Lakhvir Singh and Mohanjit Singh Sheron, were arrested during the protest.

On the evening of November 5, the JAC members were released from Nabha district jail after a meeting between the protesters and government representatives, including Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, on November 4.

The murder incident triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which is due for polls early next year.

Also Read: Jhota murder case: Deadlock ends after 22 days as family agrees to autopsy, cremation

Opposition slammed the AAP government over alleged drug menace in the state, and several leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress' Sachin Pilot, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, visited Jhota's family here.

The JAC had been pressing for the resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The Punjab government had earlier handed over the probe into Jhota's death to the CBI following his family's demand. The state government had suspended a station house officer, a deputy superintendent of police and a drug inspector in connection with the case.

The family has been demanding setting up a trauma centre in Jhota's name and compensation for each of the four injured persons in the incident, which were agreed to by the government.

Other demands the government agreed to include installation of Jhota's statue at either a park or a stadium.