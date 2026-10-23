Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches out to Daler Mehndi; Mika Singh insists on minister’s apology

The chief minister had spoken with Daler Mehndi’s brother, singer Mika Singh, on Thursday, who hasn’t toned down his pitch. Or the demand for a public apology from the minister.

“Our effort is to leave this incident behind and move forward with mutual dialogue, harmony, and a spirit of positivity,” Dhami said in a post on X after the phone call, a reference to the row over Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s remarks and confrontation with Mehndi at a public event.

: Continuing his efforts to defuse the escalating controversy surrounding a cabinet colleague’s conduct at a public event, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with singer Daler Mehndi on the phone on Friday to inquire about his well-being and discuss “the recent events”.

The controversy stems from an incident on Sunday night, October 18, at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal district. Daler Mehndi was performing on stage during Navratri celebrations when Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted him, publicly reprimanded him and questioned his conduct over allegations of intoxication.

After a video of the confrontation went viral, Daler’s brother, singer Mika Singh, defended his brother, saying Mehndi did not consume alcohol and that he had been unwell. Mika Singh also demanded that the minister apologise to his brother.

He reiterated the demand on Friday, saying Uniyal could apologise to Mehndi for his remark in a video statement. “I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him,” Mika said, referring to the chief minister’s outreach.

“I hope this small gesture (apology) will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected,” Mika said.

The singer later doubled down, releasing another 7-second clip that allegedly features the minister.

“The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful. An artist deserves dignity, regardless of the circumstances,” Mika Singh said.

“He reportedly said on stage, ‘Yahan aapse pehle @manindarbuttar pit ke gaya tha. Itna pita tha ki ab uska baap bhi nahi aa sakta yahan se.’ (Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar was thrashed here before you. He was beaten so much that he wouldn’t dare to come here),” the singer said in the post.

“Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform. Subodh Uniyal ji, do you want artists to stop coming to Uttarakhand? Such an attitude can discourage artists from performing in a state that we all love. Please remember that the people have given you the position you hold today. Public office comes with responsibility, humility, and accountability. I have immense love and respect for Uttarakhand, but artists deserve respect too. I sincerely hope you will reflect on your words and address this matter with dignity.”