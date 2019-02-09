Expose anti-people policies of Narendra Modi government, Rahul Gandhi tells Congress chiefs

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the party’s state chiefs and leaders to attack the Narendra Modi government’s anti-people policies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was called to review the party’s election preparedness and strategy in each state.

“We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections. I thank all those who came to Delhi to attend this meeting,” Rahul said in a tweet.

He asked the party leaders to “expose the anti-farmers, anti-youth, anti-women and anti-people policies of the Modi government”, a statement released by the party said.

He stressed on the “burning issues of unemployment, farmers’ distress, sabotage of constitutional bodies, misuse of institutions and investigative agencies” through mass campaigning and social media.

The meeting comes two days after the Congress president met the general secretaries of the party to review the preparations for the general elections.

Rahul also asked the leaders to emphasise on pro-people policies of the Congress like the minimum income guarantee scheme.

He asked them to focus on state-oriented issues and suggest them to the Congress manifesto committee.

An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also meet soon to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections, endorse Rahul Gandhi’s proposal for a minimum guaranteed income, and welcome the induction of recently-appointed general secretaries, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party’s highest decision making body.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal had said after the general secretaries’ meeting that all the general secretaries and state leaders have been told to complete selection of candidates by the end of this month.

Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP on several fronts, including the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, farmers’ distress, jobs, corruption and other issues.

The party had come to power in the recent state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ousting the BJP and hopes to repeat the same in the Lok Sabha elections.

