'Dande ka jawab': Rahul Gandhi uses a flute in response to Delhi Police clampdown
Rahul Gandhi introduced a flute artist - Samar - who played 'Vaishnav kan to tene kahiye' song on the instrument in a symbolic answer to ‘danda’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a press conference to counter what he described as authorities' “danda" (stick) treatment to the growing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Gandhi introduced a flute artist - Samar - who played 'Vaishnav kan to tene kahiye' song on the instrument in a symbolic answer to ‘danda’.
"Dande ka jawab dande se [A stick counter to sticks]," Rahul Gandhi said.
The flute artist, who identified himself as Samar, said he was detained on October 5, beaten up by police personnel were in civil clothing.
“I was detained on Oct 11, but Bajrang Dal and RSS goons made them detain us. I have their video threatening peaceful protesters with sticks and stones. These goons went and told the police, who detained us. Phones were snatched and formatted. At least 15 females were there. July 20 also one RAF personnel hit me with a stick,” Samar said.
Rahul Gandhi introduced another person — an NSUI functionary — who he described as a “sherni” (tigress), saying she was beaten and still wasn't deterred.
The female NSUI functionary alleged they had been “beaten” during detention. Sje accused a woman constable — Chanchal Yadav — of “dragging” her when taking her to the Connaught Place Police Station.
“They took us to the police station and in room 107, there were women officers in civilian clothing. I was beaten in the room and my legs have turned blue,” the NSUI protester alleged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More