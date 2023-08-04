Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi meets RJD chief Lalu Prasad after SC relief

Rahul Gandhi meets RJD chief Lalu Prasad after SC relief

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Aug 04, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during a meeting, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during a meeting, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)

The meeting came on a day Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | ‘Reinforces people’s trust in democracy': Delhi CM Kejriwal on SC relief to Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.

Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.

The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said.

Also Read | ‘He's still a convict’: Complainant BJP MLA's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court verdict

Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.

The former Congress chief and Lalu Prasad also discussed Bihar politics where the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the JD(U) are in a coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out