Rahul Gandhi, Stalin's bonhomie on full display as Tamil Nadu CM cycles along Chicago shoreline: ‘Dear brother…’

The warm camaraderie between Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on full display once again when the former posted a video clip on social media platform X. Stalin, who is on a US tour to attract investments to the state, could be seen in the video cycling close to the shoreline in Chicago.

Stalin, who is currently on a U.S. tour to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, posted a video clip of himself cycling near the shoreline in Chicago.

The serene scene, coupled with Stalin's caption, "Evening’s calm sets the stage for new dreams," drew the attention of many, including Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader quoted Stalin’s post on X and asked, "Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"

The exchange sparked a flurry of reactions, highlighting the bond the two leaders share.

Stalin quickly responded, inviting Gandhi to join him for a cycling tour of Chennai. “Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you’re free, let’s ride and explore the heart of Chennai together! A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let’s enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home,” he wrote.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s inclusive vision draws youngsters to Congress rally at Dooru in Anantnag

This lighthearted interaction is just the latest in a series of warm exchanges between the two leaders.

When Rahul Gandhi bought ‘Mysore Pak’ for Stalin

Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in April, Rahul Gandhi made a special stop at a sweet shop in Singanallur, Tamil Nadu, to pick up the popular South Indian sweet dish ‘Mysore Pak’ for Stalin. The Congress leader shared a video of his visit to the shop, where he was seen enjoying the sweets and mingling with the staff before delivering the treat personally to Stalin in Coimbatore.

Referring to Stalin as his “brother,” Gandhi’s gesture was reciprocated with equal affection by the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

In June, when Stalin greeted Gandhi on his birthday, the Congress leader thanked him and said he was waiting for 'my box of sweets today.'