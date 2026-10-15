Rahul, Priyanka join parents of Ankita Bhandari at stir in Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the parents of slain Pauri Garhwal receptionist Ankita Bhandari who have started a sit-in protest near India Gate in New Delhi against the appointment of Uttarakhand BJP leader Dushyant Gautam as governor of Sikkim. India News

Ankita Bhandari, who worked at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees, allegedly after she refused to offer sexual services to a VIP visitor in the state. Her parents had alleged Dushyant’s involvement in the case and launched a protest demanding that his appointment should put on hold.

After the 90-minute-long meeting, Rahul, who was accompanied by his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a post on X said, “For four years, Ankita Bhandari’s family has not received justice, but a ‘VIP’ accused has certainly been rewarded with protection and a constitutional position. Where rapists and murderers are welcomed with garlands and criminals are honored with the power of authority - no hope can be expected from such a misogynistic BJP either. Today, Ankita’s parents, carrying the plea for justice for their daughter, are sitting at India Gate, miles away from their home. I and the Congress Party stand with them - in their grief as well as in this fight for justice”.

The Congress later said in a post on X, “At India Gate Opposition leader Shri @RahulGandhi and Congress General Secretary and MP Smt. @priyankagandhi ji met with the family of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate. Ankita Bhandari was murdered in the year 2022. In this case, allegations were made against Dushyant Gautam, who was the BJP’s national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge. The allegation was that pressure was put on Ankita to provide services to Dushyant Gautam. When Ankita refused, she was murdered.”

“Narendra Modi has rewarded the very Dushyant Gautam against whom allegations were made by appointing him as the Governor of Sikkim. The daughters and women of the country are watching how Narendra Modi and his government are protecting Dushyant Gautam. Instead of delivering justice to Ankita Bandar, the entire BJP government is bent on silencing the voice of the victim’s family,” the Congress added.

Gandhi’s presence at the India Gate marked his return on the streets of Delhi— albeit for a different cause— after leading a massive march on Monday from the Constitution Club to the Supreme Court to file a fresh petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera, party leader Supriya Shrinate and others joined the sit-in. The protests were held near the crossing of the India Gate roundabout and the Kartavya Path.

Gandhi had previously met Ankita’s parents in August this year.

Ankita’s father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, told the media “Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars... I earnestly request the Honorable President not to appoint Dushyant Kumar as Governor until the CBI investigation is concluded.”

Her mother, Soni Devi, said, “We were deeply pained when we heard the news on the 12th that he (BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam) has now been named Governor. I appeal to the Honorable President, who is herself a woman and will surely understand my sentiments, to halt the move to appoint this individual as Governor until the CBI investigation against him is concluded.”

After Gandhi left, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Uday Bhanu Chib Mumtaz Patel and other senior Congress leaders joined the sit-in.

The murder of Ankita Bhandari is major issue in Uttarakhand, which goes to poll early next year.