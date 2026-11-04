Raj Thackeray's MNS cancels Dipotsav in Mumbai over drought, urges restraint during Diwali

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said his party will not hold Dipotsav, its annual Diwali celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, this year because of severe drought in the state. Raj Thackeray said the Dipotsav will be organised next year if the situation improves. (Hindustan Times)

In a video message, Thackeray also appealed to people of the state to be mindful while celebrating Diwali.

It would not be prudent to celebrate festivals extravagantly when rural Maharashtra is reeling from a severe drought, farmers are under severe financial pressure, and thousands are migrating to cities due to it, he said.

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The Maharashtra government has declared 85 per cent of the state drought-hit following deficient rains this year and announced an interim aid of ₹5,000 to farmers before Diwali.

Thackeray said the Dipotsav will be organised next year if the situation, hopefully, improves.

The MNS' Dipotsav attracts thousands of people every year. The city's iconic Shivaji Park and the area around it are decorated with lights, and a synchronised firecracker display is part of the celebration.

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The event is inaugurated by prominent public figures. In 2023, then chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is now chief minister, attended the celebrations. In 2024, legendary scriptwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar inaugurated the Dipotsav.

Last year, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Raj and his cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, inaugurated the event together.