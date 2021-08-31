'RC valid for 15 years but diesel vehicles can’t ply after 10 years'

The state transport department on Monday issued public notices to clarify that diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol variants over 15 years old cannot ply on Delhi-NCR roads even though the registration certificates (RCs) of the vehicles are valid for 15 years.

The notice came after the department received a number of queries from the public pointing to the conflict in the validity of RC and the life of registered vehicles in Delhi, especially diesel variants as several people pointed to the contradiction with the proposed national scrappage policy.

“The general public is informed that the validity of all category of vehicles in the RC is shown as 15 years. But a diesel vehicle cannot ply in Delhi beyond 10 years in terms of court orders. However, NOC can be obtained for diesel vehicle beyond 10 years but less than 15 years for [other] states which have conveyed their concurrence for registration of such diesel vehicles,” read the notice.

“Owners of such vehicles, i.e., more than 10 year old diesel and more than 15 years old petrol vehicles, are hereby advised not to ply these vehicles on the roads in Delhi-NCR, and further advised to get such end-of-life vehicles scrapped through authorised scrappers of the transport department, the list of which is available at the website of the department,” it further stated.

At present, the Delhi transport department is reaching out to owners of vehicles registered in 2014-15 and have de-registered at least 100,000 such vehicles. Officials said that this number is quite small considering there are 3.8 million vehicles -- 3.5 million petrol and 300,000 diesel -- which are older than the permitted age limits.

As per orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2018, any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years old and petrol vehicle over 15 years old cannot operate in the National Capital Region.

This is different from the Centre’s draft scrappage policy, where the age for re-registration depends on whether it is a private or a commercial vehicle, and will also take into account the fitness of the vehicle.

Officials, however, said the Centre’s draft vehicle scrapping policy will have little impact for owners of vehicles registered in Delhi, unless there are fresh directions from the NGT or the Supreme Court.

In March, the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) released the first draft of the national voluntary vehicle scrappage scheme, under which a private vehicle over 20 years old will have to mandatorily undergo fitness and emission tests, failing which it will be deemed as an end-of-life vehicle (EOLV) and scrapped.

For commercial vehicles, the age limit is 15 years, following which such vehicles will have to pay more for fitness certificates and also cough up a “green tax” which will vary from state to state, depending on the pollution levels.

None of the rates have been decided yet, and the policy is likely to be implemented from next year.

“Delhi’s motor licensing officers issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for vehicles that are either above 15 years old, or above 10 years if it is a diesel variant. The vehicles cannot be used in Delhi, but these NOCs can be used in select states to get the vehicle re-registered there. It is illegal to drive any such vehicle without re-registration in that state,” said a senior transport official.

States where such vehicles are allowed to be sold and re-registered include Rajasthan, which allows it in all its districts; Bihar (18 districts); Maharashtra (26 districts); Uttar Pradesh (33); West Bengal (all districts but only BS-IV vehicles); and Meghalaya (all districts).

On July 15, MoRTH notified fresh amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2021 to include a special provision for registration of vintage motor vehicles. All two-wheelers and four-wheelers over 50 years old from the date of first registration, maintained in their original form and not having undergone any substantial overhaul, which includes any modification in chassis or body shell or engine, shall be defined as Vintage Motor Vehicles, it stated.