Recruitment scam, corruption key issues in Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh will go to polls on April 19, the first phase of the seven-phase long polls, to elect a new 60-member assembly and vote for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Arunachal Pradesh state assembly. (File photo.)

Elections in the northeastern state are almost always one sided. In 2019, the ruling BJP had retained power by winning 41 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 7, National Peoples Party (NPP) got 5, Congress won 4, Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh got 1 and the rest 2 seats were secured by Independents.

Over the past years, there has been lot of shifting of allegiances by MLAs with most moving to the BJP. At present NPP has just 2 legislators, there are two independents and Congress is left with just one MLA, former chief minister Nabam Tuki.

Given the situation, the ruling BJP is confident of retaining power for another term. The party had announced its list of candidates for all 60 assembly seats this week.

“There’s a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voters are enthused by his work and guarantees for more development. Plus, the state government under chief minister Pema Khandu has done exemplary work to develop Arunachal Pradesh. We are certain of a thumping victory this time,” said Mama Natung, minister for sports and youth affairs in the state government.

Chief minister Pema Khandu will contest from the Mukto seat, the same seat he represented in 2019, while his deputy Chowna Mein will fight from his home constituency, Chowkham.

Significantly, the BJP dropped 14 of its sitting MLAs including three ministers in the present cabinet from its list of candidates. The ministers left out are home minister Bamang Felix (Nyapin), industries minister Tumke Bagra (Alo West) and agriculture minister Tage Taki (Ziro Hapoli).

Three Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP recently have been included in the list. They are Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), Lombo Tayeng (Mebo) and Wangling Lowangdong (Borduria Bogapani).

The list has four women candidates including three sitting legislators and a fresh face. Of the 60 seats, 53 are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates and the rest are general seats.

Congress and other prominent parties like NPP are yet to name their candidates for the assembly election.

“We have almost finalised the list of the two Lok Sabha candidates for the state and the discussion on candidates for the assembly seats is also near completion. Both the lists of candidates are likely to be released next week,” said A Chella Kumar, Congress in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh.

The alleged question paper leak and cash-for-job scam in the state public service commission, which is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and allegations against CM Khandu of handing prime projects in the state to firms owned by relatives and family members are likely to be key issues this time. A PIL is at present pending in Supreme Court on the allegations against Khandu.

“There has been rampant corruption and misuse of power during the BJP government’s tenure. Most prominent among them are the APPSC scam and corruption charges against the CM. We will make voters aware of them and also highlight development work done in the state during Congress rule,” said Kumar.

In 2019, BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state. This time the party again reposed faith in sitting MPs, Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West) and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East).