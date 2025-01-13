Menu Explore
Riding without helmet in Lucknow? You may be denied fuel from January 26

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 13, 2025 07:41 PM IST

The Lucknow DM on Monday instructed a strict enforcement of the Uttar Pradesh government's ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ policy.

The Lucknow district administration has directed petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh's capital to refuse fuel to motorists and pillion riders without helmets from January 26, to strictly enforce the “No Helmet, No Fuel” policy of the state government to curb road fatalities caused by two-wheeler accidents.

Noida, India- January 11, 2025: The �No helmet, no fuel� policy aimed at promoting road safety in Gautam Buddh Nagar is facing opposition from petrol pump operators. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida, India- January 11, 2025: The �No helmet, no fuel� policy aimed at promoting road safety in Gautam Buddh Nagar is facing opposition from petrol pump operators. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

An order in this regard was issued by Lucknow district magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar on Monday, PTI reported.

Also Read: Gautam Budh Nagar petroleum association opposes ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule

"The move aligns with the Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner's directive issued on January 8. It is imperative to raise awareness about road safety and address deaths caused due to the non-use of helmets," the notice read.

"It will be mandatory for two-wheeler riders and passengers to wear protective headgear conforming to BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) as per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 201 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998," it added.

Under the directive, petrol stations have a seven-day deadline to install large signboards highlighting the new policy at their premises.

Also Read: Helmet violations top Noida’s traffic fines in November 2024

The directive also states that to prevent disputes which could arise, pump owners must ensure that CCTVs at their stations are functioning properly.

Over 24,000 killed in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh in 2022: Data

According to data cited by UP transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh, a large number of two-wheeler fatalities involve helmet-less riders and passengers.

In 2022, the state officially recorded 36,875 road accidents, in which 24,109 persons lost their lives and 21,696 were injured, central government figures.

Also Read: Pune RTO instructs two-wheeler dealers to compulsorily provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers

Lucknow alone accounted for 1,408 of these cases, in which 643people died and 994 sustained injuries.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
