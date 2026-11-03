Severe cyclonic storm Murusu crosses Andhra coast, triggers heavy rainfall

In a post on X, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Murasu moved north-northwestwards with a speed of eight kmph for six hours, crossed south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur close to Ongole with the wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The storm hit the state days after Cyclone Arnab barrelled ‌through India’s east coast, brought heavy rain and gusty winds, and left seven people dead in the state.

The severe cyclonic storm Murusu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast at Kothapatnam near Ongole in the Prakasam district during the early hours of Tuesday, triggering strong winds and heavy rainfall across the state’s coastal districts.

How strong were Cyclone Murasu’s winds at landfall, and how was it expected to weaken?

How strong were Cyclone Murasu’s winds at landfall, and how was it expected to weaken?

It was likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm (wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph) by noon and further into a deep depression (wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph) by midnight.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that the landfall began around 1am, and the outer bands crossed the coast completely by 5.30am.

The cyclone triggered strong gale-force winds across the coastal belt, particularly in and around Ongole and neighbouring areas. Winds in the landfall region were blowing at speeds ranging from 100 to 110 kmph, with maximum wind speeds reaching 120 kmph.

The winds uprooted trees around Ongole and disrupted electricity supply. The situation in and around coastal areas remained concerning due to the intensity of the winds and heavy rainfall.

Jain said the SDMA and the Real-Time Governance Society are monitoring the cyclone and coordinating the response to the developing situation.

He urged people to remain extremely alert and exercise caution. Jain said heavy rainfall was expected across districts despite the cyclone crossing the coast. Parts of Prakasam, Bapatla, West Godavari and Konaseema districts received heavy rainfall.

According to data available up to 6am on Tuesday, Naguluppalapadu in Prakasam district recorded the highest rainfall of 198.01 mm, followed by Kothapatnam with 182.25 mm, Bapatla (128.53 mm), Chirala (124.10 mm), Trovagunta, Prakasam district (116.93 mm), Ongole Urban (106.97 mm) and Chilakapadu 104.50 mm.

Officials advised people in vulnerable coastal areas to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions. They added that despite the completion of landfall, continued vigilance is necessary as strong winds and heavy rain are likely to persist in affected areas.