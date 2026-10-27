'Shouldn't be an instrument of narrow political expediency': India calls for veto powers for all UN Security Council members amid reform push

India has yet again called for comprehensive reforms in the United Nations Security Council, with emphasis on expanding the right to "veto" to all UNSC member states. Speaking at the UN, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish called for reforms in the Security Council and an extension of the veto power to all member states. (AFP) "Limiting the veto cannot be separated from the questions of categories of membership, regional representation, size and working methods. We need to move forward on all five clusters together. India reiterates its call for a comprehensive approach towards Security Council reforms," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish. The diplomat added that the privilege of the veto carries an immense burden of responsibility that requires restraint. "India has always maintained that the veto, which is right now a prerogative only of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, is a responsibility that must be exercised with great restraint, especially on matters bearing upon the maintenance of international peace and security. It should not be an instrument of narrow political expediency," Parvathaneni said.

'Disproportionate use of power' The veto power in the UN Security Council currently lies with five nations - the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China. Citing the historical trajectory of the veto's usage, Parvathaneni highlighted how the veto's disproportionate exercise by a handful of members has "undermined the credibility of the Council." "The record of the Veto is stark. Over the life of this Organisation, the veto has been exercised 331 times on around 200 resolutions. We also note that two out of the five permanent members have not exercised a veto for over three and a half decades, and most of the vetos or threats of vetos have emanated from only three of the P5. The Veto Initiative of 2022 was seen as a harbinger of change, by mandating a UNGA debate every time a veto is cast, to fix accountability. However, the actual record of the large number of vetos cast since the UNGAR 76/262 was adopted tells a contrary story," the envoy said.