Shroff attack: Police team returns to Kota with 3 suspects amid security concerns

Kota police superintendent Tejaswini Gautam said the Mumbai Police team left with the accused, but they later decided to stay back. “This was their decision. We arranged for them to stay at a local police station with full security. They will leave with the accused shortly,” he said on Tuesday morning.

The team was expected to resume its journey to Mumbai, around 900 km, on Tuesday. People aware of the matter attributed the halt to fatigue and security concerns, although Mumbai Police have not confirmed the reasons.

A Mumbai Police team, which arrived in Rajasthan to take custody of two men and a minor apprehended in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, returned to Kota late Monday after setting out by road amid security concerns about travelling at night.

Have investigators established the suspects’ roles in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car?

Have investigators established the suspects’ roles in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car?

Where were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case arrested?

Where were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case arrested?

Why did the Mumbai Police team return to Kota with the three suspects?

Why did the Mumbai Police team return to Kota with the three suspects?

The people cited above said the team began its journey to Mumbai on Monday after the suspects underwent medical examinations and a transit remand was secured. The team subsequently returned to Kota, and the suspects were kept under tight security in the Railway Colony police station.

The Mumbai Police team travelled by road from Mumbai early Monday and were exhausted.

The two men and the minor were apprehended aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express at Kota railway station on Monday in connection with Sunday’s firing at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Gautam said Kota police received intelligence and technical inputs suggesting that the suspects were attempting to flee through Rajasthan. A special team was formed under the supervision of the additional superintendent of police and circle officers. Using technical surveillance and descriptions of the suspects, police intercepted them at the railway station.

Police identified the two adults as Rehan alias Sukka, 18, a resident of Idgah Colony in Haryana’s Sonipat, and Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter, 22, a native of Piprai in Bihar’s Begusarai, who lived in Mumbai’s Andheri West. The third suspect is a minor.

Police said the suspects allegedly planned to flee abroad via Rajasthan. Their roles in the firing are under investigation.