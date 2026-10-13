Six Maoists surrender in Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Police
The six were identified as Rani Sodhi alias Sandhya, Pando Podiyam alias Sasmita, Sukku Kudiyam alias Santosh, Kosa Madvi alias Satish, Deve Madkam alias Janni and Lalu Tati.
Six Maoists, with a total reward of ₹35 lakh for information leading to their arrest, surrendered to police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday, according to a statement by the Bijapur police.
The six comprise four People’s Party Committee Members and two party member-rank cadres. Police identified them as Rani Sodhi alias Sandhya, Pando Podiyam alias Sasmita, Sukku Kudiyam alias Santosh, Kosa Madvi alias Satish, Deve Madkam alias Janni and Lalu Tati.
Rani Sodhi, 30, and Pando Podiyam, 28, were PPCM cadres of Company No. 8 operating in Odisha. Both carried a reward of ₹8 lakh.
Sodhi joined the Maoists in 2012 when she was in her teens and was involved in several Maoist-related incidents in Maharashtra and Odisha, including an attack on a polling party in Odisha in April 2018 in which two policemen were killed. She was also injured in an encounter in Odisha’s Konari forest in January this year, police said.
Podiyam joined the organisation in 2015 and, like Sodhi, later joined the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Sukku Kudiyam alias Santosh, 27, who carried a reward of ₹8 lakh, joined the armed group in 2015. In 2018, he moved to Odisha, where he was assigned to guard senior Maoist leaders, police said.
Kosa Madvi alias Satish, 30, was involved in attacks on a CISF camp of NMDC in 2006, a CRPF camp at Cherli in 2016 and a CRPF camp at Tekulguda in 2024. Police said Madvi had deserted the organisation in January this year.
Deve Madkam alias Janni, 22, and Lalu Tati, 25, carried rewards of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.
Police said Madkam worked as a security guard for senior Maoist leader Jagdish Irpa alias Ramanna between November 2022 and June 2025, while Tati was a party member of the Gangloor Area Committee. Tati joined the organisation as a child and later worked with the PLGA and Battalion No. 1 before being shifted to the Gangloor Area Committee. Police said he was involved in the Tekulguda incident in April 2021 and attacks on security camps in Elmagunda and Sannapur in 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More